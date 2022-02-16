After notching the third win over a top-five AP team in school history with a 17-point victory over No. 5 Indiana on Monday night in Lincoln, Nebraska hunts for its second straight road win when the Big Red takes on Penn State Thursday.
Tip-off between the Huskers (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten) and the Lady Lions (9-15, 3-11 Big Ten) is set for 6 p.m. as part of a men's and women's basketball doubleheader at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park as the men's team plays host to Minnesota with a 3 p.m. tip-off.
The Huskers are coming off a huge 72-55 win over No. 5 Indiana at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Valentine's Day, marking the largest margin of victory in program history over a top-five opponent. It was Nebraska's second win over an AP Top-10 foe in Big Ten play, joining a 79-58 win over then-No. 8 Michigan (Jan. 4), which matched the Big Red's largest margin ever against a top-10 foe.
Sam Haiby and Jaz Shelley led five Huskers in double figures with 14 points apiece, while Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year candidate Alexis Markowski added her fifth double-double with 10 points and a career-high-tying 15 rebounds. It was the third time in February that Markowski has pulled down 15 boards in a game.
Isabelle Bourne contributed double figures for the fifth straight game with 10 points, while true freshman Allison Weidner came off the bench to put up 11 points, including eight in the first half to help Nebraska build a 34-26 halftime lead over the Hoosiers.
Jaz Shelley continues to be the only Big Ten player to rank among the top 20 in the conference in all five major statistical categories, including scoring (19th, 12.3 ppg), rebounding (9th, 7.2 rpg), assists (6th, 4.8 apg), steals (8th, 1.8 spg) and blocked shots (2nd, 1.3 bpg).
Alexis Markowski, a 6-3 freshman from Lincoln, leads Nebraska in scoring (12.6 rpg) and rebounding (7.7 rpg) despite playing just 19 minutes per game on the season. In 12 games as a Big Ten starter, Markowski is averaging 16.7 points and 9.1 rebounds in 25 minutes per game. She is shooting 56.2 percent from the field and 57.1 percent (12-21) from three-point range the last 12 games.
Nebraska will be shooting for its second 20-win season under Coach Amy Williams, joining the 2017-18 squad that finished with 21 victories. NU has a total of 17 20-win seasons in program history.