The Nebraska women’s basketball team was selected for the Women’s National Invitational Sunday evening. The Huskers were an automatic bid to the tournament.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska Athletic Communications

LINCOLN — The Nebraska women’s basketball team earned its third consecutive postseason berth on Sunday night, when the Huskers were selected to play in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

