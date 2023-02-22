CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Jaz Shelley led five Huskers in double figures with 26 points, while Isabelle Bourne added a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, as Nebraska put together its most complete and consistent performance of the season with a 90-57 Big Ten road win at No. 25 Illinois on Wednesday night.

Nebraska improved to 15-13 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten with its third win over an Associated Press 5op-25 team at game time on the season, while snapping a four-game winning streak. Illinois slipped to 20-8 overall and 10-7 in the conference. Nebraska's other top-25 wins include a 90-67 victory at then-No. 20 Maryland on Dec. 4, and an 85-79 3OT win over then-No. 20 Kansas on Dec. 21.

