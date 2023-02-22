CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Jaz Shelley led five Huskers in double figures with 26 points, while Isabelle Bourne added a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, as Nebraska put together its most complete and consistent performance of the season with a 90-57 Big Ten road win at No. 25 Illinois on Wednesday night.
Nebraska improved to 15-13 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten with its third win over an Associated Press 5op-25 team at game time on the season, while snapping a four-game winning streak. Illinois slipped to 20-8 overall and 10-7 in the conference. Nebraska's other top-25 wins include a 90-67 victory at then-No. 20 Maryland on Dec. 4, and an 85-79 3OT win over then-No. 20 Kansas on Dec. 21.
Shelley starred from start to finish, hitting 8-of-14 shots from the field, including 6-of-11 three-pointers, and all four of her free throw attempts while adding five rebounds and a game-high six assists. The 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia led a Nebraska onslaught from long range that featured 10-of-24 (.417) 3-point shooting, marking the 13th time this season the Huskers have hit double-digit threes in a game.
Bourne, a 6-2 forward from Canberra, Australia, was just as efficient, hitting 8-of-13 shots while dominating the glass for a Big Red unit that out-rebounded Illinois, 44-24 on the game, including 29-12 in the second half.
Alexis Markowski added a strong effort of her own inside with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while guard Sam Haiby contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists of her own. Maddie Krull rounded out Nebraska's five starters in double figures with 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including a 3-pointer.
The Huskers also got contributions off the bench, including a pair of 3-pointers from Kendall Coley, while Annika Stewart added four points and two rebounds. The 10 combined points from Coley and Stewart came on 4-for-4 combined shooting. Callin Hake added a 3-pointer, while Maggie Mendelson managed one point and three boards.
As a team, Nebraska shot a sizzling 59% (36-61) from the floor, while knocking down 8-of-10 free throws — all in the second half. The Huskers also committed just nine turnovers against the Illini.
Makira Cook led Illinois with 16 points and five assists but went just 6-for-20 from the field, while Adalia McKenzie and Genesis Bryant each contributed 10 points. The Huskers held Kendall Bostic to eight points — all in the first half — while limiting the Big Ten's leading rebounder to just three boards.