Everyone in the wrestling community and beyond was happy to see girls wrestling take a major step forward, as the sport experienced its first season sanctioned by the Nebraska Scholastic Athletic Association.
And Minden was a big part in advancing that with the size of its girls team.
The Whippets had 22 girls on the roster, which included just four seniors.
Once again, Minden goes into the season with plenty of numbers, and now the team has aspirations of becoming the area’s most prominent wrestling team.
“We return one of the biggest teams in the state, with plenty of senior contributors looking to make Minden the class of Central Nebraska girls wrestling,” said Minden head coach Jhett Ostrom.
The Whippets sent three wrestlers to last year’s state tournament, all of which are back this season.
Senior Sonny Sowles, sophomore Aliena Osterbuhr, and senior Savannah Koch all bring state experience to this year’s Minden squad. Koch led the way, going 2-2 in the 235-pound bracket, while Osterbuhr also recorded a win (126).
Osterbuhr (120) and Koch (235) are ranked seventh in the preseason poll.
Sowles led the team in takedowns last season and goes into this year ranked eighth in the 115-pound weight class.
Ostrom said Sowles spent her first two years of high school competing on the boys team, before there was a girls squad.
Now, she’s finishing her prep career with her second year of competing on the girls team, with the goal being to earn a state medal.
Myia Hofaker (105), Megan Althouse (130), Milly Jacobsen (155), Trinity Petty (170), and Isabel Serrano (190) all wrestled varsity last season and return to the Whippets’ lineup looking to make their mark. Jacobsen and Petty are seniors, while Althouse is a junior and Hofaker and Serrano are sophomores.
Franklin
While girls wrestling got its official start last season, the Franklin Flyers are now getting into the mix. Head coach Ryan Hoffman is excited for the opportunity to develop seven grapplers that are new to wrestling but are anxious to make up Franklin’s first girls team.
“It’s the first season for girls wrestling ever at Franklin,” he said. “There’s lots of excitement so far and hopefully it will carry through the season.”
Emma Jackson is Franklin’s lone senior on the team. She’s expected to wrestle at either 155 or 170 pounds. Alexa Goosic (115) and Sierra Bloos (145) are the team’s only juniors. Sophomores on the squad are Sarah Hindal (110) and Madison Holman (170/190), while Teagan Holmes (100) and Ellie Shaver (105) will have the chance to be the first girls to wrestle for four years, starting as freshmen.
The Flyers’ first competition is Friday, when they will hit the mats in the Southwest tournament.
Fillmore Central
Like Franklin, Fillmore Central is going into its first year with a girls wrestling team. Head coach Jeff Wusk, who has been coaching wrestling for 23 years, is excited to have 12 girls looking to help the Panthers make a mark on the sport in their inaugural year.
“With this being the first year of Panther girls wrestling, the team is excited to be the trailblazers,” Wusk said. “We have 12 girls out, and I am looking forward to building a quality program. With 14 weight classes in the girls division, we should be able to spread them out and field a competitive team. What these lady grapplers need is a lot of mat time to learn and improve.”
Fillmore Central will mostly consist of freshmen and sophomores.
Embarking on the journey in their first year of high school are Elizabeth Lockhart (105), Sarah Turner (115), JoLee Gewecke (120), and McKenzie Joy (140). Angelina Schademann (100), Peyton Komenda (190), and Gracie Lemke (235) are the team’s sophomores.
Maggie Fushia (135) is FC’s only senior, while Cierra Cruz (155), Addison Wolf (155), and Trista Adams (170) are all juniors.
Harvard
Maria Perez will once again be the only competitor for the Harvard girls wrestling team. Last season, she went 12-15 and placed third at districts.
This year, she’s set to wrestle at 113 pounds. Harvard head coach Terry Ownes said the senior is looking to make it to state in her final prep season. The Cardinals will compete in the Crete invite on Dec. 10.
Doniphan-Trumbull
The Doniphan-Trumbull girls wrestling team will go into its first season with a pair of grapplers.
Freshman Taylor Baxter and sophomore Alice Chlebounova will represent the Cardinals, as Baxter will compete at 115 pounds and Chlebounova will wrestle at 135 pounds.
The Cardinals’ first meet will be the Wood River tournament on Dec. 10.
Red Cloud/Blue Hill
In the Warcats’ first season of girls wrestling, Patricia Arroyo brought home the fourth-place medal, as one of two medals for the team.
Arroyo had to forfeit the third-place match at the state tournament due to an injury, but she’ll be back for Red Cloud/Blue Hill this season, looking to improve on that placing. The junior will be wrestling at 130 pounds.
Red Cloud/Blue Hill will boast two more juniors in Arica Hartman and Paisley Ord, who will wrestle at 130 and 125 pounds, respectively. Freshmen Jerzie Ord (120) and Raylene Miller (170) will also be competing for the Warcats. Red Cloud/Blue Hill will compete in the Southwest invite on Friday to open the year.
Superior/Deshler
There will be two girls out for wrestling for the Superior/Deshler co-op. Freshman Carlee Hinz and sophomore Cheyenne Stacy will represent the communities on the mat. Last year, Stacey went 2-4 on the year, recording two pins. The team’s first meet will be the Crete invite on Dec. 10.
Thayer Central
The Titans have built an impressive boys wrestling program, and now the girls will look to do the same. Six grapplers will make up the inaugural girls team at Thayer Central. Kaylee Engle is the team’s only senior, and she’s set to wrestle at 235 pounds. Kinley Casey, a junior, will expect to fill the 130-pound slot in the lineup.
Freshmen JaeLynn Watson (130), Savanna Wiedel (130), Braelyn Degenhardt (130), and Izabella Habana-Lindeman (135) will also look to make contributions to the Titans’ success.
Thayer Central’s first competition will be Dec. 15 at the Fairbury invite.