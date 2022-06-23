Hastings Open organizer Terry Anstine can’t ignore the elephant in the room — er, on the golf course.
“Everyone loves to play a scramble,” Anstine, president of tournament sponsor Five Points Bank, said Thursday, ahead of the 36-hole outing split between Southern Hills Golf Course and Lochland Country Club.
There’s plenty of tournaments in that format. Where you can use the best shot from your group and almost always card a score under par. Where you can drink a few beverages and be more social than serious.
What there aren’t many of anymore? Stroke play.
“They’re down everywhere,” Anstine said. “I’ve talked to Norfolk, Grand Island — it’s not just us. It is a trend.”
An unfortunate one for Hastings, which opened up its stroke play tournament entry borders a few years ago to entice golfers from out of town to try their hand at the Queen City’s best courses.
“I think people would enjoy it if they gave it a shot,” Anstine said.
Attracting out-of-towners hasn’t been the issue, though, Anstine said. About half of the tournament field this summer are residents in places other than Adams County.
“I always hope that we would stimulate some out-of-towners because they’re going to buy supper, buy lunch, stay overnight,” Anstine said. “That’s good for the community and that was really our impetus (in opening the tournament up).”
To attract more locals, they’ve even lowered the entry fee to quite the bargain.
Even for the casual golfer, Anstine says, $75 for 36 holes of golf is “cheaper than cheap.”
“If you’re looking to play in a tournament, $75 for two courses ... that shows me the people who chose to play are fairly smart,” Anstine said with a laugh.
“(Lochland) would cost you more than that for one round.”
And it’s not as serious as the term “tournament” makes it out to be. That’s also why there are flights separated by handicap.
“It’s fun,” Anstine said. “I’ve used this before: It’s a socially-competitive event; it’s not cutthroat. You kind of laugh and poke fun when you hit a bad one and you pat somebody on the back when they hit a good shot.”
In this year’s field, there are 83 golfers total, including 15 women. Nine are from out of state (five from Colorado; three Iowa; one Missouri).
There are five men’s flights: First (10), Second (10), Senior (15), Presidential (11), and Championship (22).
The first round is played at Southern Hills on Saturday while the tournament concludes Sunday at Lochland.
Last year’s tournament was boosted, primarily, by golfers hoping to preview Lochland, which hosted the 2021 Nebraska Amateur Championship as well as a U.S. Amateur Qualifier and the Nebraska Cup Matches.
“We were over 100 last year,” said Ky Molholm, Lochland’s head PGA professional. “It was one of the bigger fields and it was definitely one of the strongest fields. I can definitely attest to that.”
Last year’s champion of the Hastings Open was Nate Vontz of Lincoln, who was runner-up in the Amateur Championship last July.
Caleb Badura was the runner-up of the Hastings Open, losing in a two-hole playoff, and is back for round two this year boasting a +4.5 handicap, which is better than being a scratch golfer.
Badura, who will earn his degree while playing a fifth season for the University of Nebraska next spring, is using one of his few open weekends to participate in the Hastings Open again this summer.
“I just kind of thought, why not?” Badura said of his decision to return. “Low entry fee, both my dad and I can play in it. I played Southern Hills all through high school and Lochland about 10 times last year.”
He had not played Lochland prior to the 2021 Hastings Open, he said. But he should be plenty familiar this go around. His dad, Craig, is in the Presidential flight. He placed second in that flight last year.
The Aurora native played in the Nebraska Men’s Match Play Championship this week in Grand Island. He lost in the quarterfinals Thursday morning.
“It’s nice to find those weekend events to fit in (to my schedule),” Badura said. “Last year was fun. I scored pretty well (138) and hopefully I’ll post some similar scores.”
He’s joined in the Championship flight by Hastings’ Brayden Schram, who is coming off a seventh place tie in the Nebraska PGA Junior Championship. The two will tee off with Sandy Creek golf coach Jared Blackwell and Hastings College golf coach Skyler Good at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.
Mattison Yurk headlines the women’s flight. She was runner-up in 2021 behind Sara Knaub, who is not in the field this year. Yurk shot a two-day composite 163.
Michelle Hartford rejoins the tournament after finishing third last year. She fired a 167.
One of the new faces is Hastings College’s Mackenzie Loseke. She tees off at 10:20 a.m. Loseke was the Broncos’ first all-conference golfer in more than a decade this season. She broke two school records during her junior season.
Senior flight winner Chuck Sorahan is back and so is Barry Ballou, who won the first flight a year ago. Ballou is in the second flight this year, where 2021 runner-up Steve Ernst is also.
Tee times begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Second round tee times shouldn’t deviate more than an hour from their Saturday starts, Molholm said. Final pairings will be based on first round scores.
Saturday tee times off of hole No. 1 at Southern Hills Golf Course:
8:30 a.m. — Brian Keever, Jake Dane
8:40 — Barry Ballou, Andy Beirow, Lynn Burge, Steve Ernst
8:50 — David Hoglund, Bill Krueger, Chris Long, James Schultz
9 a.m. — Scott Sawyers, Matthew Gudgel
9:20 — Terry Anstine, Ray Bonifas, Jeb Brant, Jason Hupf
9:30 — Jared Bruce, Jeff Kingsley, Michael Kingsley, Brad Lindblad
9:40 — John Bartunek, Steve Conover, Levi Fogel, Darren Glass
9:50 — Steven Klein, Aaron Kreifels, Scott Propp, Kevin Smith
10 a.m. — Craig Badura, Jerald Kissinger, Jimmy Rash
10:20 — Brooke Speer, Mackenzie Loseke, Jessica Noffsinger, Rachel Bosle
10:30 — Jo Albright, Karen Hastings, Marge Kelin, Backa Maul
10:40 — Candace Cartwright, Kathy Dubas, Michelle Hartford, Janis Sculley
10:50 — Lisa St. John, Brenda Wright, Mattie York
11:10 — Larry Zabloudil, Mike Butler, Bill O’Donnell, Chuck Sorahan
11:20 — Bill Biggs, Mike Hogan, Scot Smith, Kirk Nicolarsen
11:30 — Mickey Hastings, Dave Jaixen, Russ Ropte, Greg Schultz
11:40 — Steve St. John, Randy Witt, Ronnie Wright
12 p.m. — Zach Kissack, Scott Voightmann
12:10 — Bud Noffsinger, Roger Prenzlow, Robert Noffsinger, Max Noffsinger
12:20 — Caleb Badura, Brayden Schram, Jared Blackwell, Skyler Good
12:30 — Joey Holling, Geran Sander, Jason Lorenzen, Cory Pepper
12:40 — Mike Sabata, Mark Wright, Tyler Piper, Jack Truscott
12:50 — Tyson Bonahoom, Tye Burger, Connor Podliska, Cole Feddersen