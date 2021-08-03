OKA GROVE, Mo. — You can't talk about Oak Grove American Legion baseball without mentioning Ron Johnson.
And Oak Grove nearly disappeared without him.
Johnson coached for 31 years before passing away in 2009. For the years he was in uniform, Oak Grove Post 379 was a respected regular to state tournaments. The team was state champion in 1993.
But after his passing, the program took a turn for the worst. His sons didn't experience the same success and ultimately the program was left for dead, sans coach in 2016.
"This is the first year that we've been able to kind of resurrect that senior legion program," said Oak Grove coach Jeff Wright.
Oak Grove fielded a junior team in 2018 and '19, which is where Wright stepped into the program and eventually rebuilt a senior-level team.
"Many of those kids from that program, many of those junior kids rose through that COVID year and played," Wright said. "Many of those juniors are now on the roster, so here we are this year, first year (back) as a senior program. We're not necessarily new to legion... but hoping to have the kind of success that Ron had way back when."
Oak Grove made it state for the first time in 16 years.
"That was quite exciting for the Oak Grove community," Wright said.
The state of Missouri is divided into four quadrants, however, the southwest region did not field any teams in 2021.
Oak Grove's northwest quadrant produced two state qualifiers along with the winners of the northeast and southeast zones.
Washington Post 218 won the state championship over Oak Grove, but Post 379 still qualified for the Mid-South Regional which begins Wednesday in Hastings.
"We were excited to advance to state and we came up a little bit short," Wright said. "We ran into a really super good Washington team that you'll see. They can hit the ball quite well. They got some mashers on their team."
But coming to Hastings and the Mid-South Regional as the Missouri runner-up isn't all bad.
Festus Post 253, the runner-up in 2019 from the state, was crowned on Duncan Field as regional champion and represented the Mid-South region at the American Legion World Series.
"Gary Stone, our chairman, was quick to point that out," said Wright. "It's no small thing, there's no shame in going as runner-up because Festus went to the world series."
Oak Grove kicks off the regional against Pittsburg, Kansas, Post 64 in the first game of the tournament Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The team plans to arrive in Hastings Tuesday afternoon after a 5-hour trip.
Wright believes his team is well-suited for the ballpark that Duncan Field is, which is monstrous.
"It's a good thing we don't have home run guys, because it ain't going to happen up there," Wright said with a laugh. "It sounds like a really fun park to be in and it may suit our team well."
Oak Grove may not drop bombs over the brick walls, but it sure gets on base.
"It starts at the top for us," Wright said. "Five of our top seven guys that bat in our lineup have on-base percentages of .500 or more. We are a team that offensively prides ourselves on taking a good approach at the plate, putting some pressure on the other team, being a little bit aggressive and just trying to force the other team to make some mistakes in the field."