BLUE HILL — When points became crucial, Blue Hill’s Krae Ockinga made sure he had plenty of them Friday night.
By game’s end, the 6-foot-3 senior made sure the Bobcats had enough, too. Ockinga poured in 29 points and Blue Hill’s defense stepped up late in the fourth quarter to hang on for the 40-33 win over Silver Lake.
Blue Hill (4-4) led by double digits in the second half, but Silver Lake (1-8) found some much needed momentum, claiming its first lead of the contest about three minutes into the fourth quarter.
Beau Bonifas led the comeback, making three consecutive buckets as part of his nine-point effort.
Ockinga and Marcus Utecht stepped up for Blue Hill, accounting for all 10 of the Bobcats fourth-quarter points to eke out the win.
The Bobcats went to the line 25 times in the contest and went 16-for-25.
“We always tell them to get to the line. If you’re going to win big games, you have to go to the free throw line,” said Blue Hill coach Jon Coffey.
Silver Lake was led by Trey Vance, who had the team-high 11 points. Vance went 6-for-7 from the floor and 1-for-2 from downtown.
Blue Hill (4-4).........9 9 12 10 — 40
Silver Lake (1-8)......7 7 12 7 — 33
Krae Ockinga 29, Marcus Utecht 8, Tate Kosse 2, Jake Bonifas 1
Trey Vance 11, Jordan Faimon 10, Beau Bonifas 9, Keaton Karr 1, Tayten Menke 1, Landon Duester 1
Girls: Silver Lake 43, Blue Hill 30
Silver Lake’s Ma-Kenna Karr scored 10 of her game-high 12 points in the second quarter. The Mustangs outscored Blue Hill 13-4 in the frame to gain separation.
“She stepped up really big and the girls were finding her under the basket,” said Silver Lake head coach Kate Sinsel.
Blue Hill’s Reece Mlady matched Karr’s point total.
“We had to change to a zone defense because of how good Reece is,” said Sinsel. “She is really tough to guard so we had to change it up a little bit.”
The Bobcats were out-played in all facets, according to coach Tim Streff.
“Silver Lake beat us in every area of the game. They showed a lot more heart than we did,” said Streff. “We had some good moments, but we turned the ball over way too many times. We shot the ball decent at times and got to the free throw line, but we didn’t convert.”
Silver Lake (6-3)..13 13 7 10 — 43
Blue Hill (3-5).........11 4 11 4 — 30
MaKenna Karr 12, Addison Schmidt 10, Emma Schmidt 9, Katy Soucek 5, Georgi tenBensel 5, Samantha Bonifas 2
Reece Mlady 12, Ellie Mangers 6, Keiera Schmidt 5, Avaley Toepfer 5, Emma Karr 2