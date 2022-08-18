ATHENS, Ohio — “Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.”
That’s what public address announcers and broadcasters alike will say during football season at Ohio University this fall.
The school on Thursday dedicated the turf to the longtime coach, who elevated the Bobcats program during a 16-year stint.
“I’m honored by the recognition and give credit to all the players and coaches who have been with me along the way,” said Solich. “The support from Bobcats students, fans and donors has always been appreciated and I thank them as well for their part in our success.”
Serving as head coach from 2005-21, Solich became the winningest coach in the Mid-American Conference with a 115-82 overall record. In the Ohio history books, his 115 wins make him second only to Don Peden, who coached the Bobcats to 121 wins (1924-46). Solich’s 77 conference wins rank him second to former Central Michigan head coach Herb Deromedi, who recorded 90 MAC wins, while his 16 years of service matches Deromedi’s (1978-93) for the most in MAC history.
Solich led Ohio to division titles in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2016, earning MAC Coach of the Year honors in 2016. The Bobcats made 11 bowl appearances under him, securing the first five bowl victories in program history with back-to-back wins in the 2011 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and ‘12 Independence Bowl and back-to-back-to-back victories in the 2017 Bahamas Bowl, ‘18 DXL Frisco Bowl and ‘20 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (2019 season).
Solich was an integral member of the Nebraska coaching staff for 25 years, capped off with six seasons as the Cornhuskers’ head coach. Under his guidance, the Huskers recorded at least nine wins in five of his six seasons at the head coach, highlighted by a 12-1 record, Big 12 Championship and No. 2 final ranking in 1999, earning him Home Depot National Coach of the Year honors. Prior to becoming the head coach, Solich was named the 1993 National Assistant Coach of the Year by Athlon Magazine.