ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Emmett Olson carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning, and Brice Matthews delivered the go-ahead two-run homer in the 10th, as the Huskers won 3-1 in 10 innings at Michigan on Friday.

Nebraska (17-9-1, 3-1 Big Ten) totaled three runs on eight hits, while the Wolverines (16-13, 5-2 Big Ten) had one run on two hits.

Dinsdale
