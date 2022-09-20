399

Nebraska's Jordan Larson celebrates in game four in the semifinal of NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship against UCLA Dec. 14, 2006, at the Qwest Center in Omaha. 

 Amy Roh/Tribune

FREMONT — As a national champion, a three-time All-American, and a three-time Olympian, Jordan Larson boasts a résumé that ranks her among the greatest players in the history of volleyball in the United States.

The Hooper native is now hoping to lend some of that same knowledge and experience to the Midland University volleyball program this fall. Larson is joining Paul Giesselmann's staff as a volunteer assistant coach as the Warriors look to build on their No. 1 national ranking.

