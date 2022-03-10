LINCOLN — Crofton coach Aaron Losing was firm on the Warriors' plan to defend Bailey Kissinger.
"Not foul her," he said dryly.
So much for that.
The St. Cecilia senior scored 13 of her game-high 22 points from the free throw line Thursday afternoon in lifting the top-seeded Hawkettes (25-2) into Saturday's Class C-2 state championship.
Why did St. Cecilia have the final edge, Coach Losing?
"They got to the free throw line."
OK, just checking.
In its 39-36 victory inside the Devaney Center, St. Cecilia attempted twice the amount of charity shots No. 5 Crofton (23-5) did.
The Hawkettes finished 14-for-22 at the stripe, which outdid the 3-for-13 performance in Tuesday's quarterfinal win over Elkhorn Valley that started with nine straight misses.
Kissinger shot the final nine attempts against the Warriors and flushed seven of them.
She said a special practice prior to the game helped her produce in crunch time.
"We had our freshmen do, like, crazy dances while I was shooting free throws to distract me," said Kissinger. "That was pretty funny. They were just being ridiculous freshmen, but it worked out."
Kissinger was the "engine" that drove St. Cecilia into its fourth straight final. She didn't have much help initially, scoring eight of the team's 13 points by the intermission.
"At halftime, we basically kind of told the other girls, 'She's a great player, but you guys have got to be able to come along and join in, too. We can't just defer to her,' " said STC coach Greg Berndt.
Shaye Butler chipped in with a pair of 3-pointers after halftime to finish with eight points. She tied the game at 29 before Ella Wragge matched her on the other end to restore the Crofton lead.
Then Erin Sheehy hit her second triple to tie it at 32 with 3:16 to play. That was answered by Alexis Folkers, though.
St. Cecilia finally ended the back-and-forth affair with two free throws at the 1:17 mark that gave the Hawkettes the lead for good.
Then came two costly Crofton turnovers that allowed STC to further the damage from the line.
"They basically made one more play than we did," Losing said. "We made a lot of plays, but so did they."
St. Cecilia never truly did solve the Warriors' mix of defenses, but had enough courage to try. Communication helped.
"We just had to make sure we knew when they were in man or 2-3 zone," Kissinger said.
That zone kept Addie Kirkegaard in check as she made just one shot on three attempts for two points.
Berndt said even though his 6-foot-3 post didn't score much, using her in other ways helped open up the interior.
"She loosened some things up for some good looks," he said.
Wragge paced the Warriors with 15 points. Jayden Jordan added 10 for the 2021 C-2 champions.
Crofton led 16-13 at the break, holding St. Cecilia to 1-for-7 shooting in the second frame and 3-for-12 in the half.
There wasn't much separation throughout. The largest lead was four by the Warriors early in the second period.
St. Cecilia squeezed out a three-point margin twice, including the final score.
"I think it was two of the best in our class going at it," Berndt said. "It's unfortunate one of us had to lose."
Thursday was the third straight St. Cecilia win over Crofton at the state tournament after dropping the first four from 2013-16.
"Whenever we play Crofton at state we always get more good luck texts than we normally do," Kissinger said with a laugh. "It's a really healthy rivalry and any time we can play them we know it's going to be a good game."
Kissinger said it came down to wanting it more. The possibility for a third championship ring for the Hawkettes' four seniors was on the line.
"I think that was a big factor," she said, "just motivation and not wanting to lose."
Four straight
St. Cecilia will play in its fourth straight state championship game on Saturday. Three have been in C-2 and last year's in C-1.
"Our group of seniors have been watching St. Cecilia make state since we were little and just cheering them on," Kissinger said. "We didn't really know what the championship was (then), so just to be part of the winning culture at St. Cecilia is awesome.
"Here four years in a row is unbelievable and it's crazy to think that we've accomplished so much."
The Hawkettes draw No. 2 Bridgeport (26-1) for a 4 p.m. tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Bulldogs, whose only loss came to Adams Central, have been rated behind the Hawkettes all season. They were fourth-place finishers in 2021.
Bridgeport beat Oakland-Craig 69-55 in the other semifinal. The Loomis-Goltl sisters, Ruthie and Olivia, combined for 44 points and 17 rebounds.
Crofton (23-5)...............7 9 7 13 — 36
STC (25-2)..................5 8 11 15 — 39
Crofton (36)
Alexis Folkers 1-5 2-3 4, Jayden Jordan 4-7 2-3 10, Ella Wragge 5-12 2-2 15, Caitlin Guenther 1-6 0-0 2, Ellie Tramp 2-5 1-2 5, Cassie Allen 0-0 0-1 0, Sammie Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Alexa Wiebelhaus 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-38 7-11 36.
St. Cecilia (39)
Erin Sheehy 2-3 0-0 6, Bailey Kissinger 4-10 13-17 22, Shaye Butler 3-9 0-0 8, Tatum Krikac 0-2 1-4 1, Addie Kirkegaard 1-3 0-1 2, Ryann Sabatka 0-0 0-0 0, Addison Demuth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-28 14-22 39.
Three-point goals: Crofton 3-8 (Folkers 0-1, Wragge 3-7), STC 5-14 (Sheehy 2-3, Kissinger 1-4, Butler 2-5, Krikac 0-1, Demuth 0-1). Rebounds—Crofton 24 (Jordan 6), HSC 24 (Kirkegaard 8). Assists: Crofton 5 (Tramp 3), STC 7 (Kissinger 3, Kirkegaard 3). Turnovers: Crofton 14, HSC 16.