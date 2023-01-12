TRUMBULL — The first “Rumbull in Trumbull” took place Thursday night — and event organizers are optimistic about the prospects of making it an annual event in the Trumbull Community Center.
The quadrangular dual meet, which included Doniphan-Trumbull, Harvard, South Central and Superior, was the brainchild of Doniphan-Trumbull Superintendent Jeremy Braden. Cardinals’ Activities Director Tyler Mogilefsky liked Braden’s idea and went to work on making it happen.
“In a consolidated school district, we’re always looking for ways to include both of our communities,” Mogilefsky said. “A wrestling quadrangular is an event that’s kind of quick and fun — something different for the Trumbull community, which never had wrestling — so we thought it would be fun to showcase it here.”
While Trumbull High School didn’t have a wrestling program, Braden and Mogilefsky both thought the gymnasium — now part of the Trumbull Community Center — would make a great wrestling venue. The “Rumbull” is believed to be the first high school sporting event at Trumbull since it consolidated with Doniphan in 2000.
“Trumbull has a really nice gym space that kind of has an old-school vibe to it with the exposed wood rafters and beams in the gym and it has wood bleachers,” Mogilefsky said. “We thought it would have kind of a vintage, nostalgic feel to have an event here and host a NSAA event in a place that hasn’t hosted one in quite a while.”
Count Doniphan-Trumbull wrestling coach Andrew Smith as a fan.
“It’s really an awesome environment,” Smith said. “This was the first time I have ever been in this building, so I came in here (Thursday) morning to see it. It’s an old-school type of environment that’s perfect for wrestling. Wrestling is kind of an old-school sport.”
Cardinals’ junior 170-pounder Bryan Shafer, who lives in Trumbull, said it was fun for his team to be able to compete in his hometown for the first time.
“It was just really nice to see the support from the Trumbull community and for people to come out and see us,” said Shafer, who won all three of his matches Thursday via forfeit. “I found out that we were going to be hosting a meet here at the beginning of the season and I thought it was awesome.
“I wish I would’ve been able to wrestle a match tonight, but it was still great.”
The event also served as a fundraiser. “Rumbull in Trumbull” T-shirts were sold to raise money for the Trumbull Community Center, which suffered some water damage recently.
“We’d just like to be able to give back in any way that we can,” Mogilefsky said. “It’s a great space in a great location and we’d love to be able to use it or help the Trumbull community utilize it a little more.”
On the mat, the quadrangular came down to the final dual matchup as Superior downed Doniphan-Trumbull 35-30 to finish 3-0. The Wildcats topped South Central 48-4 and Harvard 44-12 before beating the Cardinals, who ended 2-1.
“You could tell that we weren’t quite accustomed to competing on a Thursday, so we’ve got to get used to that,” said Smith, whose squad opened with a 58-0 win over Harvard before beating South Central 42-18. “You could see that we were a little too loose and we needed to be more focused. Overall, I think our team did a great job, winning two duals out of three and we wrestled fairly well.
“I just want to see us come out with a little more fire.”
Before the first “Rumbull” was even complete, Smith said discussions were underway about plans for the next one.
“We were talking about it and even if we can’t include all of the same teams, we’d still like to do it again in a similar format,” Smith said. “There isn’t enough seating or parking for a full tournament, but if we can get a triangular, quad or dual here, we’re going to try to make it an annual event.
“My goal is to keep building it and making it better so that teams want to come here every year.”
Doniphan-Trumbull 58, Harvard 0
Superior 48, South Central 4
Doniphan-Trumbull 42, South Central 18
Superior 35, Doniphan-Trumbull 30
Harvard 18, South Central 6