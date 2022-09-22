GILTNER — Osceola’s bread and butter is to run the football and it did just that Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (4-1) rushed for 263 yards in their 46-6 win over Giltner.
“Our rushing attack starts up front. The line did a great job of blocking and our backs hit the holes well. They did a nice job of protecting the ball,” said Osceola head coach Luke Ericson.
Osceola jumped out with an 8-0 lead after a quarter with Kale Gustafson and Kolton Neujahr running the ball.
The 195-pound Neujahr and 220-pound Gustafson combined for seven total touchdowns on the night, including a 44-yard touchdown pass from Gustafson to Neujahr to put the Bulldogs up 38-0 at halftime.
Gustafson carried the ball 16 times for 108 yards and three touchdowns while Neujahr had nine carries for 88 yards and four total touchdowns.
“They are a great one-two punch. Kolton has great speed and Kale does as well. Kolton goes to the outside a little more and Kale is a bigger back so he goes more toward the inside. They both compliment each other very well,” Ericson said.
Said Giltner coach Dane McConnell: “Gustafson is a really good player and all credit to him. I thought we did a decent job of slowing him down and containing him a little bit. We got sucked in on a couple of plays and they beat us outside so it was a few plays that really opened up for them.”
Osceola’s defense created six turnovers, including an interception.
“They played great both in the pass and run defense. The pass defense was really good and the run defense was good especially when we rallied to the football,” said Ericson.
Giltner managed to find the end zone in the fourth quarter after the Hornets capped off a 10-play drive with Cooper Reeson running the ball in from three yards out.
“This team never gave up,” said McConnell, whose team is at Nebraska Lutheran next week. “That is what we have been preaching to our kids is to finish and go on to the next play. We have to keep fighting and that is what we are going to do the rest of the season. This is a great group of young men and they are not going to give up on themselves.”
Giltner had some success running the ball, as well. The Hornets rushed for 131 yards. Preston Larson had 15 carries for 40 yards. Taylor Smith had 10 carries for 51 yards. Reeson carried five times for 12 yards and a touchdown.
“Our backs run the ball hard and a lot of that is because of our offensive line. There are some things that we still have to clean up, things we still have to fix but for the most part, we are running the ball hard,” said McConnell.
Osceola (4-1)...............8 30 8 0 — 46
Giltner (2-3)....................0 0 0 6 — 6
O — Neujahr 3 run
O — Neujahr 33 run
O — Gustafson 23 run
O — Neujahr 29 run
O — Neujahr 44 pass from Gustafson
O — Gustafson 21 run
G — Cooper Reeson 3 run