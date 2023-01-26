MINDEN — Aliena Osterbuhr accomplished a career milestone for the Minden girls wrestling team Thursday night.
Osterbuhr recorded her 50th career victory as part of a 39-30 Whippets dual win over Aurora. She pinned Emma Broman in the second period of their 125-pound match.
“Osterbuhr’s pin was big because she’s been sitting at 49 career wins for a while and I think it kind of got in her head a little trying to get No. 50,” said Minden girls coach Jhett Ostrom. “So to see her get No. 50, you could see that was a weight lifted off of her chest. She’s been winning at a pretty high clip and now I think they’ll be rolling in even more.”
Osterbuhr improved to 27-6 on the season, with 21 coming via pin.
At the time, she flipped the dual back in favor of the Whippets at 15-12, but the Huskies rattled off two pins and Minden was open at 140.
Aurora, though, was out of wrestlers beyond that class.
The dual’s excitement began at 115 with a great match between Sonny Sowles and Paityn Wyatt. Sowles came away with the 8-5 decision win.
“Sowles wrestled really well,” said Ohstrom. “We are coming off of a bit of an injury with her, so we just wanted to see how things would go with her and I thought she wrestled really well. We knew that match was going to be tough, Aurora is very well coached.”
Minden finish its regular season this weekend at a tournament in Amherst before heading to districts.
“Looking at districts I like how we are sitting a lot out west to Bridgeport. We are going to have some great matches having 36 teams in our district,” Ohstrom said. “There will be some big brackets, there will be a lot of wrestling, but we are wrestling in a way right now that gives me a lot of confidence.”
Minden 39, Aurora 30
100 — Double Forfeit
105 — Caly Settles, Aur, pinned Xitali Nunez, Min, 1:41
110 — Eli Bock, Min, won by forfeit
115 — Sonny Sowles, Min, dec. Paityn Wyatt, Aur, 8-5
120 — Betty Markova, Aur, won by forfeit
125 — Aliena Osterbuhr, Min, pinned Emma Broman, Aur, 2:43
130 — Kehlanee Bengtson, Aur, pinned Brenna Bules, Min, 0:54
135 — Angelina Leininger, Aur, pinned Addison Brown, Min, 1:08
140 — Briana Onnen, Aur, win by forfeit
145 — Amelia Jacobsen, Min, win by forfeit
155 — Double forfeit
170 — Trinity Petty, Min, won by forfeit
190 — Isabel Serrano, Min, won by forfeit
235 — Savannah Koch, Min, won by forfeit
Boys: Minden 51, Aurora 24
Dylan Hernandez, Cade Harsin, Koltdyn Heath, Orrin Kuehn, and Braxton Janda all came away with pins in Wednesday’s dual to help the Class B No. 8 Whippets get by Aurora.
The only non-pin by Minden was Robert Nelson’s tech fall at 132 pounds.
“I thought we did a good job getting pins when we needed them,” said Minden coach Keaton Gracey. “It could have gone a lot differently if we didn’t. I feel good about taking most of the matches. They had a few opens and we had a few opens. It’s always nice to know you won more matches than the other team.”
Minden finished 6-2 in matches that were wrestled. Each team had three opens.
Hernandez kicked things off at 106 and secured a second-period pin.
“Hernandez was due to have a good pin victory, he wrestled really well. This is his first year wrestling (so) to see those kinds of things happen in a varsity dual is good,” said Gracey.
By far, the best match of the night was between two top 5-ranked heavyweights.
After nothing happened in the first period, Aurora’s Jack Allen got an escape in the second to take a lead.
In the third, Minden’s Daulton Kuehn came away with the escape to tie and overtime seemed imminent. But with 15 seconds left, Allen got the match-clinching takedown.
“Our heavyweight, Daulton Kuehn, he’s been wrestling tough all year. Just a tough loss to Allen,” said Gracey.
The boys remaining schedule begins with the Raymond Central tournament this Saturday, followed by a makeup dual with Central City, and then conference to finish the regular season.
Minden 51, Aurora 24
106 — Dylan Hernandez, Min, pinned Ethan Beed, Aur, 2:53
113 — Karsten Hohm, Aur, overtime dec. Harrison Reed, Min, 7-5
120 — Cade Harsin, Min, pinned Dane Bellis, Aur, 1:47
126 — Koltdyn Heath, Min, pinned Tegan Burson, Aur, 1:28
132 — Robert Nelson, Min, TF Brett Mellis, Aur, 26-11
138 — Brody Sexton, Min, won by forfeit
145 — Orrin Kuehn, pinned Eli Perez, Aur, 3:10
152 — Alex Brais, Min, won by forfeit
160 — Jon Brais, Min, won by forfeit
170 — Clemens Kramer, Aur, won by forfeit
182 — Braxton Janda, Min, pinned Christian Alvarez, Aur, 0:28
195 — Britton Kemling, Aur, won by forfeit
220 — Kellen Peterson, Aur, won by forfeit
285 — Jack Allen, Aur, dec. Daulton Kuehn, Min, 3-1