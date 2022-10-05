HEBRON — When Thayer Central head volleyball coach Jenna Pachta (Wiedel) thinks of volleyball, there’s a good chance family ties are included in the thought.
Her father, Kurk Wiedel, who both coached her from 2004-07 and later coached with her (2020-21), was one of the winningest coaches in Nebraska high school volleyball history. He won 532 matches in 27 seasons.
Yet that only begins to tell the family’s tale of saturation in the sport. Family connections include her brother, Simon, two aunts, and an uncle, who all serve as volleyball referees; younger sister, Jasa, who is a setter at College of St. Mary; and two aunts who coach Thayer Central’s elementary volleyball team.
With Pachta’s husband, Lance, and two young children, Ellie, 6, and Jack, 2, in tow at each game, there is always some sort of connection in the air linking volleyball with the family fabric.
“It’s kind of a family thing we have going on,” Pachta said. “They are always checking in and supporting me.”
Having grown up around the sport, Pachta remembers well the impact her father had on her during his lengthy run as coach at Thayer Central. Her attachment to the sport is tied to her earliest recollections of hanging out at volleyball practices, dreaming of one day joining the throngs of players who benefitted from her father’s wise instruction.
It was Kurk’s willingness to return to the sport after retiring in 2012 to help her coach that prompted her to accept the co-head coaching position three seasons ago after spending four years as assistant coach.
After sharing the reins for two seasons, she is now in sole charge of the team, assisted by former Thayer Central standout player and teammate Teagan Moeller and Eric Uher.
“I just wasn’t sure if I was quite ready to take on the head coaching responsibilities,” Pachta said. “I’ve looked up to my dad for many years, so I reached out and said, ‘Do you want to come back on? I could use your mentorship and your leadership to help build me into the coach I want to be.’ He said he would and that’s how it came to be.”
Though busy officiating games, he still checks in with her regularly to share advice and encouragement. His latest feedback following the team’s five-set loss to Sutton on Tuesday was exactly what she needed to hear, she said.
“He said, ‘17-5, I’m proud of you and I’m proud of your team. You have a great team. You just have to continue to believe in yourself and continue to believe in them.’ “
And that is just what she intends to do as she prepares to lead the Titans into their final regular season matches and postseason competition.
“I told the girls, ‘You hit bumps in the road and you have a choice: you can push through the bumps or let them take you downward,’ “ she said. “My goal for the next four weeks is to push them to be the best volleyball teammates they can be. We have our home tournament on Saturday, then take a week off before conference and districts. My goal this week is to look at film and see what are some of the things we can perfect both defensively and offensively.
“We have to make it the best four weeks we can, giving 100% effort and encouraging each other at all times.”
She’d like to think it’s how her dad would sum up the situation.
“We talk after every game, always communicating back and forth,” she said. “Is there pressure to succeed? From him, no, but yes, the standard is pretty high.
“If I didn’t love it, I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing. Being able to work with my two assistant coaches with the level of knowledge they bring and their dedication and desire to help build our program brings a lot of gratification. And when I have great kids like these, it makes my job easy.”