With a come-from-behind win Saturday, Hastings High’s baseball team appears to be hitting full stride as the Tigers play through mid-season.
HHS clawed back from an early deficit to pull out a 9-7 win over Class A Norfolk on Saturday at Smith Field.
“This team has been finding ways to get better every single day,” said Tiger coach Blake Marquardt. “We’ve lost some tough games this year, and we’ve lost some we shouldn’t have. But these guys have not given up, and it is starting to show now that we can break through and win when we get down early.”
Saturday’s game displayed some of the Tigers’ best attributes.
Among them is Hastings’ ability to call up a never-say-die mindset, as evidenced by its come-back win.
The Tigers proved they can string together wins, too. Saturday’s triumph marked three straight victories.
The win also gave credence that Class B Hastings can beat Class A competition. The Tigers have two straight against Class A teams, including Friday’s victory at Omaha South.
HHS (5-7) will be facing a string of games against Class A competition beginning this week.
“We play Kearney, Columbus and Grand Island. This will be good competition. It is what we need,” Marquardt said.
Saturday’s win may have been more about attitude than anything else.
Hastings found itself trailing 5-0 in the second inning. But the Tigers fought back with four runs in their second-inning at bats. HHS tallied four more runs in the fourth inning, then tacked on a run in the fifth to pull out the win.
The Tigers used three pitchers. Tyson LeBar started on the mound but was lifted early when the Panthers knocked him around. Sophomore Brady Hamburger threw in the middle innings and got credit for the win. Markus Miller took to the hill as a closer and got the save.
Hastings strung together just five hits. But it showed plenty of action on the base paths, as Norfolk pitchers walked six and hit five Tiger batters.
HHS’ four-run second frame resulted from one hit, three walks and one batter hit by a pitch. Daeton Espino and Lebar each scored on bases-loaded walks. Evan Rust provided more scoring with a two-run single to plate Elijah Johnson and Naz Robinson.
Four additional runs came Hastings’ way in the fourth inning.
Robinson raced home on another Rust single. Landon Hinrichs hustled in when Cameron Brambaugh singled. Rust reached home on Luke Brooks’ double. The Tigers took the lead 8-7 when Brooks found his way back home afterChance Vertin singled.
Hastings closed out its scoring in the fifth frame. Rust put down a sacrifice bunt that let Johnson make it home safely.
The Tigers gave up a run in the top of the seventh that came from a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly.
Norfolk (1-9).....141 100 0 — 7 9 1
Hastings (5-7)...040 410 X — 9 5 2
WP — Brady Hamburger. LP — Carter Raemaekers. S — Markus Miller.
2B – N, Ramaekers, Zach Cordner, Hudson Waldrow. H, Luke Brooks.