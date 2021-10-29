When Hastings College takes the floor at Lynn Farrell Arena for the first time Friday night, a pair of freshmen will mix in with two juniors and senior.
St. Cecilia graduate Katharine Hamburger and Riley Clavel of Roy, N.M., are the lucky, polished two plucked from a class of 17 freshmen that Broncos’ head coach Jina Douglas reeled in for her seventh season.
“Both have looked really good and both come from winning programs, which I like,” Douglas said of Hamburger and Clavel. “They both won a state championship or two in their high school career and they’re just kind of used to winning.”
Winning. That’s the word and the culture Douglas hopes to guide the program back to after the Broncos posted a losing record last season for the first time since 2012-13.
Friday will be HC’s first attempt to do that. The tipoff with Presentation College is set for 5 p.m.
Douglas won’t have the full squad she envisioned when the season ended in February, one spot shot of a conference tournament appearance.
Carley Leners, the Broncos’ leader in the scoring and rebounding categories amongst returners, will miss her sophomore campaign with a torn ACL she suffered in June. Leners was all-conference honorable mention with 9.5 points and 5.6 board per game while shooting a team-best 41% from the floor in 2020-21.
Freshman Olivia Kugler also tore her ACL while in the spring playing soccer for Lincoln East. However, Kugler, who averaged 11.5 points and 2.3 steals as a senior Spartan, is expected to factor in for the Broncos this season at some point. She’s approaching seven months post-op.
“She’s doing non-contact stuff right now and looks good. We’re just kind of easing her back into it,” said Douglas, who set the target date for medical clearance for Kugler around or after Thanksgiving.
Hastings dealt with its share of injuries last season, and the one prior, to be fair.
While it caused some growing pains, one positive from the roster depletion has been the construction of both experience and depth.
Often, though, it didn’t always produce the desired result on the scoreboard. The Broncos were ninth in scoring, averaging 65.6 points, and Douglas didn’t always see her leaders step up in ways she anticipated.
“Ali Smith and (Taylor) Beacom, they had played a lot of minutes for us,” Douglas said. “But then last year was ‘Hey, we need you to score more,’ and all of a sudden there’s a little more pressure.
“Hopefully they can handle it a little bit better this year in terms of expectations and being seniors and everything like that.”
Smith, who started 23 of 24 games last season, will take on a bench role this year with Clavel being inserted into the lineup. But Douglas said she’s handling it well.
“We kind of have like a second five,” Douglas said, “and she’s actually done a really good job with them and been a leader for that second five.”
Beacom will start, and so will juniors Allie Bauer and Dawson Knode.
Last season, HC lost Knode after 10 games. But it gave way for Natalia Dick to mature directly on the playing floor. Dick, now a sophomore who is on the second platoon to begin the year, ended up starting 12 games and averaged roughly 5-and-5 (points-and-rebounds).
Beacom averaged 9.2 points, which sans Leners, leads returners. Bauer, who led the team in 3-point shooting at 36%, chipped in 8.7 points per contest.
Douglas said the team’s scoring should again be balanced. There is some concern, though, with who the Broncos will be able to go to for a bucket considering their personnel.
“Sometimes your two main scorers at this level are your point guard and your five,” Douglas said, with a nod to her freshmen Clavel and Hamburger. “With them being newcomers, we expect them to score. But how much, we’re not quite sure.”
Another twist is the “COVID year,” which is the slang term for the additional year of eligibility offered to NAIA athletes because of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on athletics.
While not all teams returned their top players for a fifth season, some did. And Douglas doesn’t know all of who did or didn’t.
But she does know one: Morningside’s Sierra Mitchell, the reigning Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the year.
Mitchell averaged 18.1 points for the Mustangs as a senior and made an astounding 125 3-point field goals.
“I remember talking to Morningside coach (Jamie Sale) last year when we played them and saying ‘I’m glad this is the last time we have to face Mitchell’ and he said ‘Well, she’s coming back,’ So you’re like, ‘Oh great,’” Douglas said with a laugh.
“It’s just unique and just something you have to figure out and deal with. And if they’re great players, you just have to play against them a couple more times.”
Hastings opens its season with six of the first eight games at home, including GPAC matchups against Mount Marty (Nov. 20) and College of St. Mary (Nov. 23).
“You get to this point in the year and you’re half excited and half nervous as a coach. In the back of your mind you hope you’re ready and you covered everything,” Douglas said with a laugh. “We’re excited to get going and excited for the year.”