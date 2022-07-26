LARAMIE, Wyo. — A two-run home run changed the complexity of the game Tuesday night at Cowboy Field.
Tyler Godfrey sent a 2-2 pitch over the wall in the sixth inning and the Gem City Bison held on for a 6-3 win over the Hastings Sodbusters in Independence League play.
The game was tied going into the frame but the Bison (19-32) clutched out three runs with two outs off of Sodbuster starter JT Cafferty, who took the loss.
Godfrey’s blast was the final straw in Cafferty’s 5 2/3 inning start during which he struck out six Bison.
After giving up two runs in the opening stanza, Cafferty threw four scoreless frames. He worked around a one-out double in the third, a leadoff single in the fourth and a two-out single in the fifth before his fateful frame.
The Sodbusters (20-29) struck first thanks to some sloppy play at the start by Gem City. Brandon Larson’s single with two outs kept the inning alive and translated into the game’s initial tally after a pair of wild pitches and a passed ball allowed Sawyer Duddleston home. Duddleston reached on an error on the first ball in play of the contest.
Hastings knotted the game in the fifth on Duddleston’s double that chased home Garrett Kennedy.
The Sodbusters didn’t score again until the eighth, and it wasn’t enough of an answer to pull off a road victory.
Grant Jones hit a sacrifice fly to plate Larson, who slugged a leadoff double.
Gem City starter Marcos Feria earned the win having struck out 14 Sodbusters in six innings.
Derek Wood finished 4-for-4 with a double and solo home run for the Bison, who are 2 1/2 games out of a playoff spot in the Great Plains division with four games remaining. They are trailing the Spearfish Sasquatch for the second and final playoff spot.
Hastings remains in last place of the Nebraskaland standings, but has a chance to play spoiler this weekend when it hosts Fremont to finish the regular season.
HAS (20-29)..100 010 010 — 3 7 0
GC (19-32)...200 003 10x — 6 10 1
W — Marcos Feria. L — JT Cafferty. S — TJ Provenzano.
2B — H, Duddleston, Larson, Kennedy. GC, Wood, Pezonella, Bradley.