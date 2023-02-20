Shrine Bowl rosters
Rosters were announced Sunday at the Scottish Rite in Lincoln for the 65th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
Among selections are Adams Central’s Leighton Weber and St. Cecilia’s Carson Kudlacek. Both will play for the South team, coached by Platteview’s Mark McLaughlin, Aurora’s Kyle Peterson and Kearney’s Brandon Cool.
Weber was a first-team All-Tribland lineman for the Patriots, who made the Class C-1 semifinals for a third time in four years. An all-district selection, he registered 47 solo tackles and 32 assisted tackles — 13 went for loss and seven were sacks.
Kudlacek was the Tribland Player of the Year for the Bluehawks, who were quarterfinalists in Class C-2 for a second straight season.
A Hastings College pledge, Kudlacek passed for more than 2,500 yards and ran for 776 more. He was responsible for a combined 46 touchdowns last fall.
The Shrine Bowl game will be held on June 3 at UNK’s Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. It’s an annual weeklong event for graduating seniors that began in 1958 as a fundraiser for the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.