GENEVA — The Fillmore Central Panthers hope to use a mix of experience and youth to build on their 10-12 season a year ago.
“This year I’m hopeful that with our returning starters and varsity experienced players mixed with some energetic girls who are ready to be key contributors this year, we will be able to compete with everyone on the schedule,” said Panthers head coach Shad Eberhardt.
“While moving some players to different positions and asking quite a few girls to step into much bigger roles than last year, we’ll definitely have some adjustments to make throughout the season, but I really like our chances with who we have on the roster.”
Returning for the Panthers are seniors Lexi Theis and Abby Nichols. Theis averaged 15.3 points per game a season ago along with 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Nichols returns after averaging 5.6 points and 4.8 rebounds. Also returning to a starting role is junior Faith Engle who had 4.5 points last year for the Panthers.
“I expect some really strong play from Lexi and Abby who have both been major contributors for us since their freshmen year,” said Eberhardt. “ Those two mixed with Faith Engle, should give us a nice offensive punch as well as knowledge in what we will be trying to do on both ends of the court.”
Senior Kelsi Gaston and junior Reyna Hafer also return with some varsity experience for the Panthers.
“We’ll also be counting on returning letter winners Reyna Hafer and Kelsi Gaston as well Bella Lichti and Kaili Head to help fill large roles left due to graduating seniors.”
“We will look to develop our depth as the season progresses and we will look to lean on our defense and our transition game this season,” said Eberhardt.
Schedule
Dec. — 3 Milford; 4 @ Fairbury; 10 Freeman; 11 David City; 14 @ Thayer Central; 17 Adams Central; 18 @ Wilber-Clatonia; 21 Hastings St. Cecilia; 27-28 Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament;
Jan. — 6 @ Central City; 8 @ Superior; 13 Heartland; 14 Malcolm; 18 Centura; 21 @ Tri County; 25 Centennial; 28 @ Gibbon; 31-Feb. 5 SNC Tournament Centennial;
Feb. — 8 Sandy Creek; 11 @ Sutton