p02-14-22ADCwrBarbee1.jpg
Justin Barbee of Adams Central earns back points againsty Zachary Mcmanigal of Wayne during 126-pound Class B-1 district action last season in Nebraska City. Barbee placed fourth in his weight class to earn a trip to the state wrestling tournament.

 Doug Carroll/Tribune

The Adams Central wrestling team will be relying on a pair of veteran seniors going into the new season.

AC’s Justin Barbee and Kayleb Saurer are both three-year letter-winners for the Patriots and both wrestlers are coming off seasons that ended at the state tournament in Omaha. AC head coach Christopher Trampe said the two will be looked upon as leaders for the Patriots.

