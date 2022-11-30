The Adams Central wrestling team will be relying on a pair of veteran seniors going into the new season.
AC’s Justin Barbee and Kayleb Saurer are both three-year letter-winners for the Patriots and both wrestlers are coming off seasons that ended at the state tournament in Omaha. AC head coach Christopher Trampe said the two will be looked upon as leaders for the Patriots.
“Justin Barbee and Kayleb Saurer bring a wealth of experience with them and the ability to lead a young team,” the coach said. “These guys are the epitome of what our program is about and I hope to see both of them on the medal stand in February.”
Barbee is a two-time state qualifier and racked up 29 wins last season. Meanwhile, Saurer compiled a record of 39-9 last season and went 1-2 in his first state tournament.
Trampe is also expecting sophomore Bladen Blecha to take another step forward in his progression after he saw solid varsity time on the mat as a freshman last season.
The Patriots head coach believes Parker Wiens and Logan Stenka this season. Wiens is a junior that transferred to AC from Lincoln East. Trampe said Stenka, a freshman, is an “accomplished youth wrestler.”
Trampe knows the team’s inexperience is a challenge that will need to be overcome as the season progresses.
“Our goal is simply to get better every week,” he said. “We have a roster that features 10 freshmen of our 19 wrestlers. The veteran wrestlers on our team will provide leadership and guidance. We will compete in all matches that we have.”
The Patriots will compete in the Class B, District 3 tournament at Northwest in Grand Island on Feb. 10-11. AC is joined by crosstown rival Hastings in the district.