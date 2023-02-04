KEARNEY — Ryan Komenda didn't want to say the state duals tournament peaked for his wrestling team as early in the day as it did.
The Fillmore Central coach was hoping for sustained excitement and success throughout Saturday, but knew the Class C bracket wasn't going to ease up on his somewhat short-handed Panthers.
So when his team opened the tournament by edging Pierce 33-31 in a come-from-behind fashion, Komenda had to celebrate.
It was another step in the right direction for the program, which was making its second appearance at the tournament. The Panthers advanced in the winners bracket instead of slipped into the consolation, like last season.
"We knew it would come down to a few matches and it sure did," Komenda said of the dual with sixth-seeded Pierce.
"It was exciting. It was kind of a toss-up on paper."
In reality, too.
Pierce grabbed the early lead with wins at 220, 285, 120 and a forfeit at 113.
Fillmore Central's three seniors — Travis Meyer, 120; Alexander Schademann, 138; and Aiden Hinrichs, 145 — scored the team's first points, each with pins.
"They really showed their resilience, knowing (their careers are) coming to an end," Komenda said of the trio, which finished the day unbeaten.
Junior Wyatt Rayburn put the Panthers in front 24-21. The Bluejays then won at 160 and 170, with a pair of rated wrestlers in Jayden Coulter and Blake Bolling.
Jackson Turner and Blake Nun lifted Fillmore Central into the Class C semifinals by scoring the dual's final nine points.
Turner, the 182-pounder, cut a seven-point deficit with his 28th pin of the season coming in 1 minute, 20 seconds.
Saddled with all of the pressure, Nun squeezed out a 5-2 decision at 195 pounds to fully complete an 18-point comeback.
Fillmore Central's mojo seemed to stall there. Hindered by injury and an incomplete lineup, the Panthers dropped their final two duals.
Second-seeded and top-ranked Broken Bow scored five pins on the Panthers, who also gave away two opens at 106 and 113, in the semifinals and rolled to a 51-25 win.
"We won five of the 12 weights that dual, so I was pretty proud of them for that," Komenda said. "It was an uphill battle just points and numbers wise in that one."
No. 6 St. Paul pounced for four pins in the third-place match for a 48-22 win where Turner sat out with a knee injury he suffered in the semis, leaving a third open weight in FC's lineup.
"This last one got away from us a little bit," Komenda said. "We got some decisions where we were thinking we'd maybe get a pin, but that's part of it."
Still, the fourth-place plaque is a reward for the work FC has put into the season thus far with districts ahead next week.
"It's great for the kids," Komenda said. "I'm proud of them. Now we've got to regroup at practice."
Class D
Thayer Central had a full week of practice, but looked like a team with its focus elsewhere instead of the state duals tournament.
The Titans finished in sixth place, the slot they were seeded in the event.
"After this, we really need to have a good week of practice and refocus," said coach Josh Bowers. "We kind of had our goals set on something today and it's kind of hard to come back from (not accomplishing) that.
"We took some lumps in some matches that we probably should have been in today and we weren't. We're just going to have to grind it out and work in practice this week."
Thayer Central, rated ninth in Class D, lost to third-seeded Twin Loup 38-36 in the opening round. The Wolves sealed the deal with five straight wins from 132-160, including three pins and two major decisions.
"We didn't wrestle bad, we just gave up some stuff," Bower said. "We got a little over-anxious on a few moves and got put on our back. There's multiple matches that could have gone either way to gain those three points (needed to win)."
Top-ranked 170-pounder Gunner Mumford scored a big win for the Titans, bouncing No. 5 Garett Schneider with a 5-3 decision. But this three dual points, coupled with 12 combined from pins by Cameron Schulte at 182 and Cole Vorderstrasse at 195 weren't enough to pull it out.
The Titans avoided an early trip back to Hebron with a 42-36 win over No. 2 seed Anselmo-Merna in the consolation semifinal, benefitting from a pair of open weights. TC's five other wins in the dual were all pins.
"Anselmo's a quality team," Bowers said. "To be able to compete with those guys, it was nice to get one here. That was our best dual of the day."
Thayer's finish wasn't as hot. Cambridge took the first seven matches via pin on the way to eight for the dual.
The teams tied in mid-January before criteria decided the dual.
"We just didn't come out firing like we needed to," Bowers said.
Thayer Central hosts districts, starting Friday, which the coach is looking forward to.
"It's a big deal," he said. "We've got that wonderful new facility that we want to show off.
"It's going to be a dogfight. We've got a lot of kids with potential to be at state. Not by what you saw out there today, but we've got a number of kids that can come out and be contenders."
Class B
The early exit was the last thing Hastings High coach Nolan Laux was expecting. The third-seeded Tigers bowed out after two tight losses in the state duals tournament Saturday.
"I'm kind of in shock right now," Laux said. "We didn't perform very well. That's how it works sometime."
Hastings and its old friend Blair produced an instant classic in the first round, trading blows until the No. 3 rated Bears pulled ahead at 31-15 with four matches left.
Defending state champion Landon Weidner beat No. 3 Yoan Camejo 3-0 at 160 pounds to start a Tiger rally. Logan Clark then scored a third-period takedown to edge Blaise Baughman at 170.
Finally, Zander Lockling defied odds in the first period of his 182-pound match. Lockling turned a 5-0 deficit and near-pin into a reversal and pin of his own to tie the dual at 28.
But the Bears got the first of two big wins in a row in the tournament by Thomas Chikos, who beat Connor Wademan 5-1 to seal the dual.
"We knew that last match was going to be kind of a toss-up," Laux said. "Frankly a dual doesn't come down to the last match. It comes down to guys that we need performances from not showing up, not picking up points, not fighting. This is the result that we got."
Not a result the Tigers expected. Nor was the 36-29 loss to Grand Island Northwest in the consolation semifinal. The Tigers had dominated the Vikings twice — 49-24 on Dec. 13 and 50-19 on Jan. 14.
"We were healthier than the last time we wrestled them, too," Laux said. "They showed up ready to go, ready to fight. They're improving."
Laux hopes his team isn't regressing ahead of districts, which are at Northwest starting Friday.
"Lucky for us, we'll get to see those guys again," Laux said. "We'll see Northwest again, Cozad, Schuyler. We've got some stuff to work on before Friday."
Class B
Blair 31, Hastings 28
220 — Jim Rasmussen, Blair, pinned Kelyn Jones, Hastings; 4:30
285 — Blaine Hamik, Hastings, dec. Seagan Packet-Trisdale, Blair; 3-0
106 — Emmet Kelley, Hastings, maj. Tannon Bellamy, Blair; 14-6
113 — Hudson Loges, Blaiir, pinned Zane Thomsen, Hastings; 1:32
120 — Braiden Kort, Hastings, pinned Keenan Wyman, Blair, 1:03
126 — Luke Frost, Blair, dec. Tucker Adams, Hastings; 3-0
132 — Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings, dec. Tyson Brown, Blair; 3-2
138 — Jess Loges, Blair, dec. Drake Anderson, Hastings; 7-0
145 — Atticus Dick, Blair, pinned Jaden Meyer, Hastings; 3:59
152 — Brock Templar, Blair, maj. Elijah Johnson, Hastings; 13-4
160 — Landon Weidner, Hastings, dec. Yoan Camejo, Bair; 3-0
170 — Logan Clark, Hastings, dec. Blaise Baughman, Blair; 3-2
182 — Zander Lockling, Hastings, pinned Kaden Sears, Blair; 1:43
195 — Thomas Chikos, Blair, dec. Conner Wademan, Hastings; 5-1
Northwest 36, Hastings 29
285 — Victor Isele, NW, pinned Blaine Hamik, Hastings; 1:30
106 — Kaleb Keiper, NW, pinned Emmet Kelley, Hastings; 3:12
113 — Alex Linden, NW, dec. Zane Thomsen, Hastings; 17-13
120 — Braiden Kort, Hastings, dec. Roland Mendoza, NW; 11-4
126 — Tucker Adams, Hastings, maj. Jonathan Taylor, NW; 11-0
132 — Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings, maj. Kadyn Friesen, NW; 19-6
138 — Ian Arends, NW, dec. Drake Anderson, Hastings; 7-2
145 — Jaden Meyer, Hastings, dec. Theron Johnson, NW; 2-0
152 — Elijah Johnson, Hastings, dec. Caleb Vokes, NW; 7-6
160 — Landon Weidner, Hastings, pinned Zach Cooley, NW; 0:27
170 — Bo Bushhousen, NW, pinned Logan Clark, Hastings; 0:42
182 — Zander Lockling, Hastings, pinned Nolan Moorman; 3:30
195 — Cooper Ewoldt, NW, pinned Conner Wademan, Hastings; 5:47
220 — Owen Payne pinned Kelyn Jones, Hastings; 3:39
Class C
Fillmore Central 33, Pierce 31
220 — Boston Krueger, P, dec. Hunter Lukes, FC; 4-3
285 — Dawson Raabe, P, tiebreaker Markey Hinrichs, FC; 2-1
106 — Double forfeit
113 — Fillmore Central forfeit
120 — Daydin Gossman, P, pinned Brenner McCann-Coen, FC; 2:27
126 — Travis Meyer, FC, pinned Eli Streff, P; 1:24
132 — Brenden Bolling, P, dec. Dylan Gewecke, FC; 6-2
138 — Alexander Schademann, FC, pinned Peyton Kruntorad, P; 2:51
145 — Aiden Hinrichs, FC, pinned Chase Rasmussen, P; 1:22
152 — Wyatt Raburn, FC, pinned Jackson Fischer, P; 5:24
160 — Jayden Coulter, P, maj. Treven Stassines, FC; 12-1
170 — Blake Bolling, P, pinned Domonic Harding, FC; 1:45
182 — Jackson Turner, FC, pinned Zavien Buol, P; 1:20
195 — Blake Nun, FC, dec. Christian Nordby, P; 5-2
Broken Bow 51, Fillmore Central 25
285 — Markey Hinrichs, FC, pinned Hagen Campbell; 3:21
106 — Fillmore Central forfeit
113 — Fillmore Central forfeit
120 — Cash Watson, BB, pinned Brenner McCann-Coen, FC; 0:49
126 — Travis Meyer, FC, pinned Braxon Rynearson, BB; 5:05
132 — Colton Kelley, BB, pinned Dylan Gewecke, FC; 5:46
138 — Alexander Schademann, FC, maj. Tallen Harrold, BB, 12-4
145 — Aiden Hinrichs, FC, dec. Braylan Rynearson, BB; 2-0
152 — Dakota Burns, BB, pinned Wyatt Rayburn, FC; 1:54
160 — Treven Stassines, FC, pinned Zackary Gaffney, BB; 5:40
170 — Jack Myers, BB, pinned Domonic Harding, FC; 4:37
182 — Connor Wells, BB, dec. Jackson Turner, FC; 4-2
195 — Max Denson, BB, pinned Blake Nun, FC; 1:12
220 — Cal Wells, BB, pinned Hunter Lukes, FC; 1:59
Third-place: St. Paul 48, Fillmore Central 22
106 — Fillmore Central forfeit
113 — Fillmore Central forfeit
120 — Christian Lemburg, STP, pinned Brenner McCann-Coen, FC; 0:55
126 — Travis Meyer, FC, pinned Jaydn Thomsen, STP; 3:20
132 — Kaleb Baker, STP, dec. Dylan Gewecke, FC; 5-1
138 — Alexander Schademann, FC, maj. Josiah Lopez, STP; 10-2
145 — Aiden Hinrichs, FC, dec. Owen Sack, STP; 6-2
152 — Alex Meinecke, STP, pinned Wyatt Rayburn, FC; 3:12
160 — Treven Stassines, FC, pinned Dawson Becker, STP; 0:46
170 — Bryson Thompson, STP, pinned Domonic Harding, FC; 1:55
182 — Fillmore Central forfeit
195 — Blake Nun, FC, dec. Jack Kaslon, STP; 6-4
220 — Landyn Rubesh, STP, pinned Hunter Lukes, FC; 1:17
285 — Quade Peterson, STP, dec. Markey Hinrichs, FC; 6-2
Class D
Twin Loup 38, Thayer Central 36
220 — Slate Michael, TL, pinned James Bonar, TC; 1:27
285 — Miles Putnam, TL, pinned Brighton Hergott, TC; 2:13
106 — Colter Sinn, TC, pinned TJ Horky, TL; 0:28
113 — Avery Drohman, TC, Xachary Lowry, TL; 1:41
120 — Twin Loup forfeit
126 — Carson McLaughlin, TC, dec. Hector Estrada, TL; 6-2
132 — Emmet Grint, TL, pinned Gage Brown, TC; 4:48
138 — Keaton Dowse, TL, pinned Caylan Lee, TC, 1:26
145 — Cazen Smith, TL, maj. Mason Remmers, TC; 8-0
152 — Garrett Keith, TL, pinned Nate Burd, TC, 1:13
160 — Quincy Ryker, TL, maj. Dylan Williams, TC; 19-7
170 — Gunner Mumford, TC, dec. Garrett Schneider, TL; 5-3
182 — Cameron Schulte, TC, pinned Stetson Bottorf, TL; 1:20
195 — Cole Vorderstrasse, TC, pinned Robin Frotsch, TL; 1:20
Thayer Central 42, Anselmo-Merna 36
285 — Anselmo-Merna forfeit
106 — Colter Sinn, TC, pinned Korbin Druery, A-M; 1:06
113 — Tristan Olson, A-M, maj. Avery Drohman, TC; 14-1
120 — Anselmo-Merna forfeit
126 — Gage Brown, TC, pinned Caleb Walters, A-M; 0:40
132 — Jarrett Wells, A-M, pinned Carson McLaughlin, TC; 3:03
138 — Mason Remmers, TC, pinned AJ Goodner, A-M; 0:57
145 — Tyce Porter, A-M, maj. Caylan Lee, TC; 17-4
152 — Thayer Central forfeit
160 — Caden Coufal, A-M, pinned Nate Burd, TC; 4:39
170 — Gunner Mumford, TC, pinned Drake Doss, A-M; 1:58
182 — Cameron Schulte, TC, pinned Samuel McMillan, A-M; 2:59
195 — Sid Miller, A-M, maj. Cole Vorderstrasse, TC, 12-2
220 — Tayte Thornton, A-M, pinned James Bonar, TC; 3:29
Fifth-place: Cambridge 54, Thayer Central 27
106 — Micah Gerlach, Cam, pinned Colter Sinn, TC; 2:45
113 — Angel Rodriguez, Cam, pinned Avery Drohman, TC; 1:24
120 — Cambridge forfeit
126 — Dierks Sayer, Cam, pinned Carson McLaughlin, TC; 1:51
132 — Jacob Corbett, Cam, pinned Gage Brown, TC; 0:37
138 — Carter Hanes, Cam, pinned, Mason Remmers, TC; 2:41
145 — Adam Corbett, Cam, pinned Caylan Lee, TC; 0:47
152 — Tye Stanton, Cam, pinned Nate Burd, TC; 3:03
160 — Thayer Central forfeit
170 — Cambridge forfeit
182 — Cambridge forfeit
195 — Cole Vorderstrasse, TC, dec. Gabe Huntley, Cam; 7-4
220 — James Bonar, TC, pinned Trev Burke, Cam; 2:55
285 — Jordan Ruf, Cam, pinned Brighton Hergott, TC; 0:47