Last year was a banner year for the Fillmore Central wrestling team.
The Panthers finished in the top 10 of the team race and captured three medals, including a gold medal from Alex Schademann.
Last year was a banner year for the Fillmore Central wrestling team.
The Panthers finished in the top 10 of the team race and captured three medals, including a gold medal from Alex Schademann.
FC head coach Ryan Komenda believes last year’s success has set up this year’s squad with another opportunity for a big year.
“(We) return a solid and veteran group of wrestlers,” he said. “Included in that group will be defending sate champion Alex Schademann and returning medalists in Aiden Hinrichs and Travis Meyer — in addition to three other qualifiers.”
Schademann won the state championship in the 132-pound bracket, finishing the year with a record of 56-2. He racked up 30 pins and was the only wrestlers to record multiple tech falls, with five. Now, Schademann is back for his senior season, eyeing the gold again.
Aidan Hinrichs collected 47 wins last year en route to a sixth-place medal, and Travis Meyer, who earned a medal in 2021, was 30-6 on the season. Of Fillmore Central’s eight state qualifiers last year, five of them notched at least 40 victories.
In addition to the three medalists returning to the lineup, the Panthers welcome back state qualifiers Dylan Gewecke, Treven Stassiness, and Jackson Turner.
Other wrestlers returning after having earned letters last year are Ryan Schram, Wyatt Rayburn, Dominic Harding, Izzic Paling, Blake Nun, Hunter Lukes and Markey Hinrichs.
Fillmore Central opens the season at the Friend tournament on Saturday. The Panthers will compete in the Class C, District 1 tournament beginning on Feb. 10 at Boone Central.
Komenda said his team takes pride in representing Fillmore Central, and he believes the Panthers will give the fanbase plenty to cheer about this season.
“We have high hopes of accomplishing great things for our school and communities,” he saiid. “We will need to stick to the basics, work hard, and take it week-by-week to be successful. It should be a great year, and we’re looking forward to a lot of amazing accomplishments.”