GENEVA — Coming off a 3-6 season in 2020, the Fillmore Central Panthers are looking to bounce back. The Panthers have five returning starters that play both sides of the ball.
Keegan Theobald is returning as the starting quarterback for the Panthers in 2021. The 6-foot, 180 pound junior is ready to improve from his 2020 season under center. He also is a starting linebacker for the Panthers. Theobald had 20 solo tackles and 24 assisted tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries. On offense, Theobald had 754 total yards of offense.
“He has done a great job. He is a big guy, trying to get everyone in the weight room all summer long,” said FC head coach Gabe Eberhardt. “He has gotten a lot better; he is a lot smarter. Last year was his first full year as quarterback. Obviously there were some growing pains, but you can can tell that he has picked up so much from the start of the season until now. It is going to be exciting to see what he does in the second year knowing our offense. We are hoping to see great things offensively.”
The Panthers return 12 total starters from 2020, six on offense and six on defense.
Eberhardt, who is entering his second year as the head coach of the Panthers, likes what he returns to the field for 2021, especially some of his key position players.
“Carson Adams, he is an aggressive, physical guard and defensive end,” he said. “Theobald is our quarterback, he is a solid player and two year starter at defensive back. Aidan Trowbridge is a vocal leader and a multi-positional player.”
Fillmore Central has a bunch of leadership coming back this fall.
“We have great senior leaders,” Eberhardt said. “It is not just them, we have everybody as a whole trying to things better. We have some underclassmen that are trying to be enthusiastic and try to get others to do the right thing.”
There are many positions open for Fillmore Central and the coaches like to see the competition.
“We have some young guys mixed in with some guys that have played two or three years. We have a ton of competition for spots,” said Eberhardt. “It has been amazing for the coaching staff to watch. We have so many guys pushing each other and we couldn’t tell you what 11 guys are going to start since we have so much competition.
“It is so tough in a lot of areas. We have a lot of good depth in a lot of areas. Obviously with that we want our best 11 guys on the field, so moving people to positions that help us win is a big priority this year which is great because it has been tough because of the competition. We are excited to see in the next week or so before we play our first game against Raymond Central.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 27 Raymond Central; Sept. 3 Syracuse; Sept. 10 at Milford; Sept. 17 at Fairbury; Sept. 24 St. Paul; Oct. 1 at Superior; Oct. 8 at Wood River-Shelton; Oct. 15 Central City; Oct. 22 at Adams Central