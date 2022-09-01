GENEVA — The celebration for Fillmore Central’s come-from-behind win over Milford Thursday night will have to wait.
The Panthers have school on Friday.
Surely, though, the hallway talk will center around Keegan Theobald’s 210 yards on the ground, Luke Kimbrough’s two touchdowns, and the Panthers overcoming a dreadful first half coated in self-inflicted wounds.
And probably Milford’s nine-minute opening scoring drive, and what the Panthers held the Eagles to after that, too.
That was the story in Geneva Thursday night.
It was frustration and patience and a win for the Panthers, who improved to 2-0 with a 21-7 victory.
“It’s an exciting thing as a team when you make as many mistakes as we did in the first half and you’re only down 7-0 at half,” said FC coach Gabe Eberhardt. “That was a huge positive for us to come out after the first series offensively (for Milford), play lights out defensively and get the ball moving on offense (in the second half).”
After the Eagles opened the game with a clock-winding, 17-play drive that ended with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Piening to Cayden Nelson, Fillmore Central hurt itself more than anything.
The Panthers’ second quarter went like this: interception thrown deep in Milford territory; a blocked punt that set up a drive at the Milford 27 immediately followed by a 20-yard loss on a high snap (3-and-out); 23-yard run by Theobald to the edge of the red zone and a fumbled handoff and turnover on the next play.
Fillmore Central can thank its defense for keeping it in the game. And then Theobald and Kimbrough and so forth for chugging the offense along in the second half.
Theobald ran for 131 yards after halftime. He was without a touchdown until he broke a 40-yarder with 2:48 left in the fourth quarter.
“I was running hard, everybody else was running hard, line’s running hard,” Theobald said. “It felt good to finally get in there and feel what it feels like to get in the end zone.”
He didn’t get to experience it in the team’s first win last week.
“It was all mentality, man,” he said.
Theobald set up Kimbrough’s second touchdown, a 10-yard run with 5:23 remaining, accruing 44 yards of the 80 on the drive.
Kimbrough’s initial score, which tied the game with 4:28 left in the third, was a 2-yard punch up the gut that followed a 12-yard pass completion to him from Treven Stassines, who added a 13-yard run on the drive.
The Panthers’ defense allowed only 56 yards after halftime. Only one of Milford’s five drives in the second half lasted more than four plays. The Eagles punted four times and Wyatt Raburn picked off Piening with 1:33 remaining to seal the win.
Milford’s only trip to the red zone was on its opening drive.
“Credit to our guys and our coaches for adjusting,” Eberhardt said. “We had Milford circled on our calendar since last year.”
Milford (0-2)………..7 0 0 0 — 7
F. Central (2-0)…..0 0 7 14 — 21
M — Cayden Nelson 19 pass from Gavin Piening (Orlando Rakow kick)
FC — Luke Kimbrough 2 run (Dylan Gewecke kick)
FC — Kimbrough 10 run (Gewecke kick)
FC — Keegan Theobald 40 run (Gewecke kick)
Total yards — M, 174; FC, 270
Passing — M, Gavin Piening 5-17-1 94; FC, Trevin Stassines 4-8-1 23,
Rushing — M, Tyce Lopez 23-69; FC, Keegan Theobald 19-210, Luke Kimbrough 9-26
Receiving — M Nelson 2-54, Hunter Dicksinson 2-34; FC, Kimbrough 2-14, Gewecke 1-15