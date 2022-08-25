GENEVA — With 19 returning positions filled, a heightened devotion to the weight room, and a drop to Class C-2, Fillmore Central head football coach Gabe Eberhardt thinks the Panthers are poised to pounce following a somewhat disappointing 2-7 season.
“I can’t predict the future, but in my 14 years as head coach, this is the best first week of practice that I’ve ever had,” Eberhardt said. “I really like what we’ve got this year. We have a lot of guys who have put in the work.
“The kids are really dialed in and doing a lot of great things. They’re competitive and they’re hungry. We’re excited to get this season going.”
The Panthers kick off their season with a home matchup against David City at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26.
A quarterback battle is at the forefront for the Panthers heading into this season.
The options are both juniors: Treven Stassines (6-foot-2, 165 pounds) and Kade Cooper (6-3, 200), who exemplify the type of depth Eberhardt believes should keep the Panthers hungry on both sides of the football.
A third-year letterman, Stassines took over the quarterback position midseason in 2021, amassing 652 total yards with six touchdown tosses. A two-way player, he also racked up 35 tackles at safety.
Cooper has shown promise on the field after racking up 142 yards receiving at tight end to go along with 15 tackles as defensive lineman.
Either could emerge as the starting quarterback at this point, Eberhardt said.
“They’re still battling,” he said. “Being the returning starter, Treven has a little bit of an edge, but we honestly don’t know yet.”
Also expected to drive the offense are senior running back Keegan Theobald (6-1, 190), and junior running back Luke Kimbrough (5-11, 170).
Both, Eberhardt said, hit the weight room hard in the offseason to bulk up for a heavier workload. They combined for 95 tackles last fall, with Theobald accounting for a team-high 60.
Defense figures to be the team’s strongest asset, with nine returning players ready to put their hard work over the summer on display in game situations.
“Our defense kept us in a lot of games last year,” Eberhardt said. “We need to improve in coverage and do a better job of tackling for it to be our strongest point.”
Being a year older and wiser, Eberhardt expects the Panthers to be a far more disciplined and cohesive unit as they look to limit those turnovers and other miscues of youth that cost them dearly last time around. Limiting turnovers — particularly those made inside the red zone — will likely determine just how successful the offense will be, he said.
“Last year we were able to do pretty well between the 20s, but when we got into the red zone we sputtered,” Eberhardt said. “Being more efficient in the red zone will be a big thing for us this season.
“It will come down to the little things. The team that tackles the best, blocks to the whistle, limits turnovers and has success in the red zone will be the team that has the upper hand in our district. Hopefully we’ll be in that mix.”
Aug. 26 David City; Sept. 1 Milford; Sept. 9 at Centennial; Sept. 16 at Wilber-Clatonia; Sept. 23 Fairbury; Sept. 30 at Doniphan-Trumbull; Oct. 7 Grand Island Central Catholic; Oct. 14 at Hastings St. Cecilia; Oct. 20 Wood River