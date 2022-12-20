The Fillmore Central boys basketball team has faced some tough opponents to start this season. And the Panthers knew they had another tall task in front of them on Tuesday, when they squared off with St. Cecilia in Chapman Gymnasium.
The Panthers had not beaten the Bluehawks in the regular season since 2003, losing by an average of 21.1 points during that span. But on Tuesday, Fillmore Central found a way to knock off St. Cecilia in overtime, in a game where the Panthers didn’t have a lead until the fourth quarter.
“St. Cecilia is really a hard place to come and play, and for us, it’s been a lot of nightmares out here. I don’t know how often we’ve beat them on their home floor,” said FC head coach Derek Reinsch. “Our boys, they fought. They really wanted it and they really embraced one possession at a time, battling back and staying together.”
“We’ve been in some tight ones already,” said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “Fillmore is a team that creates matchup problems...Our boys fought really hard. They just continued to battle for four quarters. At the end of the day, Fillmore just made it tough for us to score baskets, especially in the interior.”
Through three quarters, the game was a defensive battle, with STC holding a narrow 25-23 lead. But in the fourth quarter, both offenses started the period on a scoring barrage, with the Panthers hitting their first six shots and the Bluehawks knocking down their first five.
Jayden Wolf put the Panthers up 38-35 with just 2 minutes, 31 seconds remaining, but on the following possession, STC’s Carson Kudlacek tied the game with an old fashioned three-point play.
Kudlacek’s three points were the final of the fourth quarter, sending the game into overtime. The two teams started the extra period the way they did the fourth, combining to hit their first six field goals.
“I felt like the entire beginning of our season was just finding our footing, finding our rotation, finding our roles. And now we’re starting to settle in and everyone is starting to step up,” Reinsch said.
But the Panthers defense took over, holding STC scoreless for the final 1:48. Fillmore Central hit eight-of-nine free throws to pull away from St. Cecilia, turning a 46-45 advantage into a 53-45 victory.
Dan Stoner led the Panthers with 18 points, going 7-for-14 from the field. The FC sophomore post was close to fouling out, recording his fourth personal foul with just over 6 minutes remaining. But after a short time on the bench, Stoner came back and later scored seven points in the overtime period.
“We brought him back in and I think he played about 8 minutes at the end without fouling,” the FC coach said. “That was a tough call to take him out because if we leave him in and he fouls out, we’re missing a key cog. But, credit all the kids that stepped up... We have a great bench and a ton of depth.”
Jenson Anderson paced the Bluehawks with 12 points, while Hayden Demuth tallied nine and Kudlacek and Grant Rossow each had eight.
St. Cecilia started the game on a 9-0 run in the first 3 minutes, 20 seconds, as Anderson tallied seven of his 12 points. STC was able to get out in transition, taking advantage of FC turnovers, but the offense slowed as St. Cecilia started turning the ball over.
“That was something we saw in our prep, that we could run on these guys,” Ohnoutka said. “We still have to get better at finding ways to score in transition. While we got out and ran, we had times where we still didn’t end it with a bucket.”
The loss snaps St. Cecilia’s four game win streak, as it will now get some much needed rest. The Bluehawks, who won’t be back in action until Dec. 29, have played six games in 12 days.
“We are extremely ready for this break,” the STC coach said. “Our guys need to rest, both physically and mentally. We’re looking forward to this Amherst tournament; it’s a tough one every year.
“I just want to see us battle from the first quarter until the end.”
The Panthers have now won three of four after starting the year 0-3. Reinsch said his team has built a lot of momentum heading into the moratorium break, with the Shelby-Rising City tournament awaiting FC right after the time off. The Panthers’ first opponent in the tourney will be Clarkson/Leigh (4-2).
“For us, I feel like we’re carrying a ton of momentum,” he said. “It’s going to be a challenge coming off of moratorium and playing on day one... We’re just trying to take one game at a time and we’ll try to find a way to scratch that one out.”
FC (3-4)..............6 9 8 15 15 — 53
STC(4-4)............12 5 8 13 7 — 45
Fillmore Central (53)
Keegan Theobald 3-7 3-4 10, Jarin Tweedy 3-5 1-2 7, Dan Stoner 7-14 4-7 18, Jayden Wolf 1-2 2-4 4, Carson Asche 0-3 1-2 1, Luke Kimbrough 0-1 0-0 0, Kade Cooper 1-2 0-0 2, Kiffin Theobald 3-6 2-2 11, Cooper Schelkopf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-40 13-21 53.
St. Cecilia (45)
Jenson Anderson 5-10 0-0 12, Cooper Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Hayden Demuth 2-9 4-4 9, Carson Kudlacek 3-6 1-1 8, Braxton Wiles 2-6 1-4 7, Quinn Rosno 0-4 1-2 1, Graham Daly 0-1 0-0 0, Grant Rossow 4-4 0-0 8, Quinn Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-42 8-11 45.