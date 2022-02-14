SUTTON — Jared Blackwell couldn’t have asked for much more out of his Sandy Creek team.
The Cougars (4-19) gave Fillmore Central all it could handle in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 6 opener Monday night.
“They left everything out on the floor and nothing in the tank,” Blackwell said. “They came out tonight with a little swagger and they were doing everything we’ve asked from them since day one, so I couldn’t be more proud of the effort.”
But the Panthers (11-12) pulled out the 55-42 win inside the Sutton Dome.
“I’m proud of this group because they kept fighting and found a way to win,” said FC coach Shad Eberhardt.
Lexi Theis scored the game-high 20 points for FC, making all eight of her free throw attempts in the fourth quarter as her only offense in the second half.
“She came in clutch,” Eberhardt said of Theis. “She ended 12-of-14 (at the line) for the game. She’s been shooting a high clip all year and we expected it to go in when she shot it.”
The Cougars received a team-high 10 points from Lexi Shuck, who hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first half. Leah Hatch and Kennedi Tripe each added eight points and Caitlin Rempe six.
Kenzie Bohlen finished with five after draining a 3-pointer in the fourth that pulled the Cougars within five points of the Panthers for the second time during the second half.
But like the first time, when a basket early in the third by Rempe made the score 27-22, Abby Nichols dropped in a 3 on the other end to halt the momentum.
“That really took some wind out of our sail,” Blackwell said. “Credit Fillmore Central; they had some girls step up when they needed to hit some shots.”
Nichols tallied 11 points for the Panthers, who advance to play top-seeded Sutton Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. She was without a field goal in the first half, but netted all four of her shots in the second half.
“A lot of our girls stepped up when we needed some timely makes,” Eberhardt said.
“(Abby) came through and hit some pretty big daggers that put us right back in after we gave up some stuff we didn’t really like. She came down and hit big shots and fortunate for us it turned out the way we wanted it.”
Blackwell, although disappointed in the end result, saw tangible improvement from his group that hadn’t won more than three games since any of them joined the team.
Four wins may not seem like a big difference, but it was in the eyes of the coach.
“Our senior group laid down a foundation and they’re certainly going to be missed,” Blackwell said.
The Cougars had a strong finish to the first half, scoring nine of the last 11 points to crawl back to a six-point deficit.
They began the fourth with six straight points before Nichols splashed her second triple.
“This one stings,” said Blackwell, whose team tied its second-highest point total of the year.
Fillmore Central, Eberhardt said, has to play better to have a shot at avenging its 17-point loss to the Fillies (19-4) from Friday night.
“We’ve got to be cleaner and we’ve got to execute our stuff,” Eberhardt said. “We’ve been in a couple games now not being real crisp. Hopefully knowing that the season is on the line we can get a little more execution. I think if we stick to our game plan and make some things happen we have a good shot.”
SC (4-19)..................4 14 13 11 — 42
FC (11-12)..............13 11 18 13 — 55
Sandy Creek (42)
Kennedi Tripe 3-9 1-3 8, Caitlin Rempe 2-4 1-2 6, Leah Hatch 2-8 3-4 8, Kynnzie Skalka 1-5 1-4 3, Lexi Shuck 4-13 0-0 10, Teagan Jarosik 0-0 0-0 0, Kenzie Bohlen 2-5 0-0 5, Lexie League 1-1 0-0 2, Ella Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-46 6-13 42.
Fillmore Central (55)
Faith Engle 2-9 0-1 5, Abby Nichols 4-8 0-3 11, Kalli Head 2-5 1-2 5, Lexi Theis 4-13 12-14 20, Bella Lichti 1-2 1-3 3, Reyna Hafer 3-4 0-0 6, Kelsi Gaston 1-3 3-4 5, Angie Schademann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-44 18-27 55.
Three-point goals: SC 6-17 (Tripe 0-4, Rempe 1-3, Hatch 1-1, Shuck 2-7, Bohlen 1-1); FC 3-13 (Engle 00-4, Nichols 3-4, Head 0-2, Theis 0-3). Rebounds: SC 34-11 (Hatch 9-3); FC 28-9 (Engle 12-3). Turnovers: SC 20; FC 11.