The Fillmore Central Panthers will be looking to fill some major roles with the loss of four seniors who played major minutes in the 2021-22 season.
That includes Lexi Theis, who set a new all-time scoring record during her senior season.
“We return two full-time starters in senior Faith Engle and junior Kaili Head and along with Reyna Hafer, who also has some starting experience,” said Panthers head coach Shad Eberhardt. “We will lean on these girls experience and skills to help us be successful.”
Engle finished last season with 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2 steals per game for the Panthers.
Head averaged 3.5 points and 2.2 rebounds a season ago. And Hafer returns after averaging 3.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
“All three will be tasked with filling bigger roles this year than they have played in the past and will need to play at a high level in order for us to compete at the level at which we’d like to be at,” Eberhardt said.
Senior Ava Tessman, juniors Lily Srajhans and Amy Lauby, and sophomores McKenna McCoy, Hadley McCoy, Carly Lukes and Addison Ekeier will all be expected to contribute this season.
“We need to gain varsity experience within our roster, with so many new faces needed to play large roles for us this year, learning to play together at a high level will be a focus for us,” Eberhardt said. “Being able to execute our game plan will be very important but I think we have the ability to be a competitive team and will continue to get better with the more experience that we get throughout the season.”