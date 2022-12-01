SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hastings College won’t be moving on in the NAIA national tournament, but the program may be advancing its level of play in the months ahead.
The Broncos suffered a second loss in as many days, falling Thursday to Park University in their last match of pool play at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
The loss ends Hastings’ season while Park and Concordia will duke it out Friday afternoon to see which team advances to the knockout round.
The Broncos could have made things interesting with a win Thursday, had Park gone on to beat Concordia in some fashion, but it didn’t happen.
The No. 13 Pirates (28-5), who were national semifinalists last season, avoided the match going the distance despite surrendering the second set and secured a 25-18, 20-25, 25-15, 25-20 victory.
“Today I thought we played well,” said HC coach Alex Allard. “Park is a good team. They’ve won plenty of national championships and their coach is super experienced, so taking a set off them and competing with them, I was really proud of the girls.
“When I looked over and saw their coach kind of starting to sweat, and he subbed a lot more than he probably planned to because he had to make adjustments against us, that was nice to see.”
Hastings just didn’t have the firepower to match a roster that sports just four players who are not representing a country besides the United States.
Brazilian Maria Eduarda Ramos terminated a match-high 19 kills on 41 swings. Fellow countrywomen Thaynara Jesus and Debora Bernardi added 12 kills apiece while Kansas City native Malaina Hensley added 11 kills.
“I think what a lot of international players bring over with them is a high volleyball IQ,” Allard said. “They were doing stuff that was very smart on their part but is something we might not expect because it’s not the norm.”
The Pirates hit .255 as a team with 16 more kills than the Broncos (45), who were led by Bri Lemke’s 14 and Peyton Roper’s 10 kills.
“It wasn’t as good overall today,” Allard said of her offense. “We still had a few girls in double digits, but we were just a little off today offensively... It’s not necessarily because of their block on the other side, it was just us.”
Hastings opened the match hitting just .047 with 10 kills opposed by eight errors.
The Broncos rebounded in the second game, just as they did Wednesday against No. 5 Concordia, with a 25-20 victory on .346 hitting.
In that set, HC relied on a 9-1 run to gain the lead for good after trailing 14-9. Lemke had five kills in the set.
“We saw the first opportunity to score and took it. Our passing was good that set, too, so we were able to run more options,” Allard said.
Back at the national tournament for the first time since 2018, the Broncos gained valuable experience, Allard said, despite not advancing further than the second round.
“I really think the girls enjoyed the experience of just being here,” Allard said. “Obviously they’re super competitive and they wanted to win, but I think now they’ve gotten a taste of what it’s like and we know what we’ll be chasing next year.”
Hastings (20-15)..........18 25 15 20
Park (28-5)...................25 20 25 25
Hastings College (kills-aces-blocks)
Amani Monroe 9-0-1, Ava Lovitt 0-1-0, Dacey Sealey 0-0-0, CJ Harr 0-0-0, Miriam Miller 0-1-0, Kaitlin Thiebauth 0-0-0, Majesta Valasek 4-0-0, Sophie Stevens 0-0-00, Peyton Roper 10-0-1/2, Marlee Taylor 6-0-1/2, Makenna Asher 1-0-1 1/2, Bri Lemke 14-0-0, Rachel Hefta 1-0-2 1/2. Totals: 45-2-6.
Assists—Asher 42. Digs—Miller 18.
Park (kills-aces-blocks)
Camilla Martinho 0-1-0, Giovanna Bello 0-0-0, Debora Bernardi 12-0-2, Julia Alvarez 2-2-0, Thaynara Jesus 12-0-1, Malaina Hensley 11-3-1/2, Aly Anderson 0-0-0, Maria Eduarda Ramos 19-0-1/2, Isabela Ribeiro 1-0-1/2, Brenda Arango 2-0-1 1/2, Barbara Almeida 1-0-0, Vera Beltrame 1-0-0, Irene Verdino 0-2-0. 61-8-6.
Assists—Beltrame 27, Alvarez 21. Digs—Verdino 16.