Parkview Christian and Pawnee City kick off the first of seven state football championships Friday night on Foster Field at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney.
Both teams are playing in their first final. They have a combined 20 playoff appearances.
How they got there
Parkview Christian (10-1) defeated Southwest in the first round, knocked out No. 4 Red Cloud in the quarterfinals, then avenged a regular season loss by ousting top-seeded Sumner-Eddyville-Miller last week.
Pawnee City came into the postseason with a 6-2 record, suffering regular season losses to Parkview Christian and Red Cloud. The No. 6 seed in the playoffs, the Indians defeated Stuart in the first round and then No. 3 Potter-Dix on the road the week after the Coyotes put up 109 points against Brady. Pawnee stayed on the road in the semifinals and defeated second-seeded Arthur County in a shootout 66-54.
Quick hits
Parkview Christian is in its eighth overall playoff appearance. The Patriots have made it to the second round twice (2012 in eight-man and last season in six-man).
Pawnee City is in its 12th playoff appearance. The Indians made it to the Class D-2 quarterfinals in 2010, where they were defeated by Giltner, and the D-6 quarterfinals a year ago.
Friday night’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on News Channel Nebraska.