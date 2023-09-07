Good teams are able to make in-game adjustments, and the Hastings softball team had to make a pretty big adjustment to its game plan Thursday against Kearney Catholic.
The Tigers had prepared for the matchup with the Stars expecting to see their top pitcher Raegan Ruyle, who has thrown more than 40 innings for KC. No other Stars pitcher had thrown more than five innings.
When Kearney Catholic surprised Hastings with anyone other than Ruyle in the circle, the Tigers changed their approach at the plate, becoming more patient and less aggressive. The change proved beneficial for HHS, which tallied 16 walks and four hit-by-pitches en route to a 23-7 rout of Kearney Catholic.
HHS needed just six hits — two of which were homers — to get the win.
"Offensively, we were expecting a different pitcher. So, our game plan was a little different," said Hastings head coach Blake Marquardt. "At first, we didn't know what to expect, so going in we just thought, 'Be disciplined until they prove it.' From there, we just committed to that approach."
"The few mistakes she made, our girls just hammered some softballs after that."
Brooke Ochsner and Emma Landgren both crushed home runs in Thursday's win, as both players and Makenzie Nollette each tallied four runs batted in on the night. Madi Wenzl and Hallie Schultz drove in a pair of runs apiece, while Hadyn Laux, Kaylynn Waters, Emily Kratzer, and Gracie Craig all had one RBI.
Wenzl got the win in the circle after throwing all three innings in her first game back since dealing with a back injury. In the first inning, Wenzl faced an early jam after a hit and two walks loaded the bases with just one out. But Wenzl was able to strike out KC's Pfeiffer Adkisson — who later homered — before getting an inning-ending fly ball to centerfield.
"Madi's coming off a nagging injury with her back," Marquardt said. "She came in tonight and wasn't sharp, necessarily, but she did spin it well. She maybe missed some locations, but she spun it well and it was good for our defense to play in some situations like that. It was what we needed going into the tournament this weekend."
The Tigers have already had to battle its share of injuries in the young season. At one point last week, Marquardt was one of three Tigers in a walking boot. But the head coach has seen his players step up when needed. And the offense hasn't seen a dip in production despite the injuries. Hastings has not scored fewer than seven runs this season, averaging 13 runs per game this year.
"The offense for us, this year, has been clicking," Marquardt said. "We've had some major injuries to our team early...Whoever we plug in has been excelling extremely well, and it's been fun to watch. It'll be nice to know that all of them are starting to get healthy."
Hastings is now 8-1 on the season, having won four straight. The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday, when they host their first Eastern Midlands Conference tournament. On HHS' side of the bracket are three opponents it has already seen this year in Norris, Elkhorn and Elkhorn North. Elkhorn North handed the Tigers their only loss. Hastings will open the tourney with Norris.
"Obviously, it's a little different when you see someone in a second game compared to game one," the HHS coach said. "You may see a different pitcher, different rotation, and of course they're going to come to play. We need to make sure we're playing to our full capability.
"The nice thing is, on our side of the bracket, we've played all three teams, so we have a knowledge of what they like to do. But, they also know what we have, too."
Kearney Catholic (7-5).....034 — 7 8 3
Hastings (8-1)................(11)(12)x — 23 8 3
W — Madi Wenzl. L — Lacey Maciejewski.
HR — KC, Pfeiffer Adkisson, Tessa Colling; H, Emma Landgren, Brooke Ochsner.