LINCOLN — Adams Central had two doubles teams competing for medals on day two of the Class B tennis state tournament at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. Both teams left Lincoln with eighth-place medals. 

Adams Central's No. 1 doubles team, made up of senior Drew Goracke and junior Tate McIntrye, won two matches on Thursday before suffering its first loss. On Friday, the Patriot duo started Friday's action with an 8-4 loss to Nebraska City. 

