LINCOLN — Adams Central had two doubles teams competing for medals on day two of the Class B tennis state tournament at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. Both teams left Lincoln with eighth-place medals.
Adams Central's No. 1 doubles team, made up of senior Drew Goracke and junior Tate McIntrye, won two matches on Thursday before suffering its first loss. On Friday, the Patriot duo started Friday's action with an 8-4 loss to Nebraska City.
In the battle for the seventh-place medal, Goracke and McIntyre dropped their final match of the season to Omaha Skutt Catholic, losing 8-6.
Taylor Ablott and Dylan Janzen represented AC in the No. 2 doubles competition. They followed a similar path as the No. 1 team, going 2-1 on Thursday and losing both matches on Friday.
Adams Central lost 8-3 to Grand Island Central Catholic, and then fell 8-6 to Kearney Catholic. The loss put an end to the season for Ablott, a sophomore, and Janzen, who is a junior.