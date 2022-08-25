Four Patriots with varsity experience return for the Adams Central tennis team this fall with depth and competition waiting in the wings.
Drew Goracke, Tate McIntyre and Carter Lipovsky saw the most varsity court time last fall with Axel Andersen filling in when needed.
Others in competition for spots are senior Brandon Clement, several sophomores and freshman Grayson Hood.
“We kind of had a rough season a year ago in terms of winning matches and our finish at the state tournament, however, we are planning to bounce back strong and compete with the teams in our immediate region and are looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead of us,” said head coach Ed Sughroue.
Goracke has played varsity for two seasons, mainly bouncing between No. 1 singles and Nos. 1 and 2 doubles.
“He will lead our team with his skill, work ethic and his team-first attitude,” said Sughroue.
McIntyre will “play anywhere the coaching staff asks him to. His strengths are his competitiveness and his defensive play.” He was partnered with Goracke last season.
Lipovsky played No. 2 singles a year ago. Sughroue said he’s matured physically and should have a solid junior year for AC.
Andersen and Clement know what’s expected of them and will have opportunities to see the court.
Taylor Ablott, Nic Johnston, Matthew Lauder and Brayden Underwood are competing for spots alongside Dylan Janzen and Austin Vontz.
Aug. 27 at GICC Invite; Aug. 30 at Hastings Tri w/McCook; Sept. 1 at Kearney Catholic Dual; Sept. 2 at Lincoln Christian Invite; Sept. 6 at York Dual; Sept. 8 vs. GICC Dual; Sept. 13 at Holdrege Dual; Sept. 20 at Lexington Dual; Sept. 22 vs. Scottsbluff Dual; Sept. 23 at Hastings Invite; Sept. 26 vs. Crete Dual; Sept. 27 at Kearney Catholic Invite; Sept. 29 vs. Kearney Catholic Dual; Sept. 30 at York Invite; Oct. 4 vs. Holdrege Dual; Oct. 6 at Hastings Dual; Oct. 8 at Kearney Catholic Dual tourney; Oct. 10 at GISH Dual; Oct. 13-14 State