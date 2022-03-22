If Travis McCarter had it his way, Adams Central would have two, maybe three, baseball games under its belt right now.
Most other teams do.
The Patriots, though, have yet to play a game. They’ve had to settle for intrasquad scrimmages and lots of practices on the Juniata diamond they call home.
That’s thanks to a scheduling miscommunication with Omaha South, which AC opened the 2021 season with, and Mother Nature’s hand in canceling St. Paul/Palmer’s visit to Duncan Field Tuesday.
The Patriots were to host the Packers over the weekend in more favorable weather than Tuesday’s mix of snow and persistent wind.
St. Paul/Palmer was a last-minute pickup that is tentatively rescheduled for Thursday instead at Smith Complex.
If, for some reason, that doesn’t happen, Adams Central (0-0) would be green for preseason Class B No. 1 Norris (3-1) on March 29.
“It’s a bummer,” McCarter said of the team’s current circumstances.
The Patriots are still relatively new to spring baseball. This is set to be the program’s third season, but only its second playing ball after the debut season in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That 2020 team was set to be a bear, too, with many seasoned players from their days on successful Hastings American Legion squads.
Last year’s group was full of fresh faces to high school baseball with 11 underclassmen and only one senior seeing considerable playing time.
But it didn’t deter the team from finishing 13-8. The Patriots won 11 of their last 14 games.
Now, compared to the Hastings High program across town that’s been to state three straight seasons (not counting 2020), the Patriots are the veterans.
But don’t let that word become synonymous with old.
“We still only have one senior,” McCarter said with a laugh. “We’ve got some experience, though.”
The coach expects that maturity to shine on the mound, especially.
With arms like left-hander Creighton Jacobitz and righty Lucus Gabriel, McCarter expects big things on the bump. That’s even with the team not having a true mound to practice on.
Jacobitz, a junior, struck out 59 batters and surrendered only 18 hits in 38 1/3 innings last spring.
Gabriel posted a 2.45 earned run average in 34 1/3 innings with 29 Ks.
Those two have logged the most innings, combining for 72 2/3 of the team’s 135 2/3 total last spring, but McCarter said junior Joe Peshek may have the strongest arm on the team.
Peshek threw just five innings last season, but will take on a larger role this year.
“I’m kind of looking forward to seeing how he does,” McCarter said.
Overall, the coach expects to rotate five quality starters, which should help with how the schedule lines up.
“I wish we had more games at the beginning of the year to get these guys some reps,” McCarter said. “But we’re playing doubleheaders every weekend and we’ve got four or five guys that easily could go to any other Class B team and be their No. 1.
“Hopefully the defense keeps us in the game and keeps our pitch counts where they should be.”
The pitching staff will throw to Kayleb Saurer and Jaxen Gangwish.
Offensively, McCarter says his team will play to its identity. That doesn’t include many home runs, but it should feature speed on the base paths and manufacturing runs the old-fashioned way.
“We just need to get enough guys on base to cause some trouble,” McCarter said.
One of those is likely to be Jayden Teichmeier. Although just a sophomore, McCarter likes his versatility.
“He’s a kid I can put anywhere in the top four of the lineup and he’s going to produce,” McCarter said.
Teichmeier hit just .254 as a freshman, but among returners drew the most walks (14) and tied for scoring the most runs (18). He also slugged a team-high five doubles.
“His bat is always really solid and defensively he was really good for us last year as well,” McCarter said. “Not a kid who’s going to wow you in the combine, but he makes the routine look routine and puts the ball in play.”
Other top hitters on last year’s team included: Peshek (.333 average); Jacobitz (.325); Isaac Meyer (.325); and Hyatt Collins (.316).
The Patriots will play just seven home games in their 20-game slate. McCarter feels the mix of competition throughout the spring will set AC up for a playoff run.
But the coach is most eager to watch his team grow as one unit.
“Another year together will hopefully allow us to make a jump and get to that top tier of Class B, or competing against those teams anyways.”