Adams Central’s strong defensive effort came up short Friday night as Class C-1 top-ranked Kearney Catholic used fourth-quarter free throws to earn a hard-fought 46-32 win over the Patriots.
The Stars only hit four field goals in the second half, but didn’t need more as they hit 14 free throws, 12 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
“I’m super proud of these guys and their execution of the defensive plan,” Adams Central coach Zac Foster said. “We had trouble with offensive production, but obviously, when you’re playing the No. 1 team in the state, that’s going to happen. I actually thought we had some pretty good looks from the perimeter, but they just didn’t fall.”
Kearney Catholic’s (22-1) only loss was to Class B Omaha Skutt back in December.
The Patriots’ offensive woes in the first three quarters didn’t discourage them, however, as they scored 15 points in the fourth. Adams Central hit just three field goals in the first three quarters, then doubled that in the fourth quarter, including two three-pointers.
Adams Central’s Paul Fago led all scorers with 17 points, including 9 of 12 free throws. He scored seven in the fourth quarter.
“Paul really did a great job. He gives up 20 or 30 pounds to their guys and he did not back down at all,” Foster said. “That’s really a testament to the growth he’s made since he’s been here. He’s just a great leader for us.”
The Stars took a 15-point lead a few minutes into the third quarter, 26-11, when Mason Mandernach hit a three-pointer, but the Patriots cut into the lead a few times, and got as close as nine in the fourth quarter when Fago scored in the paint.
Later in the quarter, the Patriot offense came to life with a few minutes left in the game when Jacob Eckhardt and Jayden Teichmeier hit three’s on consecutive possessions.
Foster hopes the Patriots can take all the positives from Friday’s game into next week where Adams Central is hosting the C1-9 subdistrict despite being the No. 3 seed. The Patriots play Gibbon Tuesday at 7 pm.
“We’re excited to be playing at home next week,” Foster said. “We had a sub-district where I truly believe any of the four could win it. We’ve been on a good trajectory since Christmas. The kids continue to be locked in and that was evident tonight.”
The Stars had a balanced attack, with three players in double figures. Mandernach led with 14, while Garrett Schmaderer had 11 and Turner Plugge added 10. Brett Mahony scored seven points and pulled down six rebounds.
Jayden Teichmeier grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Patriots.
The Patriots will need offensive production from more players to advance in post-season play. After Fago, Eckhardt had five points and Teichmeier and Hyatt Collins had four apiece. The Patriots shot a dismal 9 of 40 from the field, but hit 12 of 16 from the line.
Kearney Catholic…………….6 15 8 17— 46
Adams Central…………………6 5 6 15 — 32
KC - Schmaderer 2-7 7-10 11, Plugge 2-7 4-4 10, Mandernach 5-10 1-2 14, Merz 0-5 0-0 0, Mahony 2-5 2-2 7, Seier 1-4 1-4 4, Conrad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-38 15-22 46.
AC - Dierks 1-6 0-0 2, Eckhardt 1-7 2-2 5, Fago 4-15 9-12 17, Shestak 0-2 0-0 0, Teichmeier 1-4 1-2 4, Collins 2-3 0-0 4, Trausch 0-1 0-0 0, Calderon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-40 12-16 32.
Three-point goals - KC 6-20 (Schmaderer 0-4, Plugge 2-5, Mandernach 3-8, Merz 0-1, Mahony 1-2. AC 2-16 (Dierks 0-3, Eckhardt 1-3, Fago 0-6, Teichmeier 1-1, Trausch 0-2, Calderon 0-1). Total fouls - KC 11, AC 17. Rebounds - KC 29 (Mahony 6), AC 27 (Teichmeier 7). Turnovers - KC 9, AC 16.