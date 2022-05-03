Some games you win because of your defense, some you win despite it.
Tuesday’s was the latter for Adams Central (9-6).
The Patriots’ lackluster fielding — along with some hard luck high choppers on Duncan Field’s turf — helped three-win St. Paul/Palmer not only stay in the game, but lead it for an inning and a half.
Adams Central’s 10-7 victory came much differently than its five-inning 13-0 rout of the Cats that began the season.
The Patriots, who were visitors in their home park because of a last-minute switch due to field conditions in St. Paul, needed extra innings to head into the postseason on a winning note.
Having kickstarted the AC rally that knotted the game at 7-7 in the fifth with his two-run double, Nick Conant was the flint in the Patriots’ ninth.
His leadoff triple allowed him to score on a passed ball to break the tie.
“Nick had a great day at the plate and a great day on the mound,” said AC coach Travis McCarter. “I think we just rode his coat tails in that sense.
“To have a guy go out and mash one over the outfield late in the game like that, it says something, it creates a presence. We were lucky to get a passed ball there and we ended up scoring a few more after that.”
Lucus Gabriel and Joe Peshek drew walks and came around to score on singles by Hyatt Collins and Jayden Teichmeier.
Gabriel was the fifth pitcher utilized by McCarter, who planned to prep his staff for the weekend with some in-game bullpen-type work.
“I wanted our top three or four guys to throw about 20 pitches each,” McCarter said.
The sophomore dealt the last three innings to record the victory on the mound.
Isaac Meyer tossed two innings to start. Joe Peshek caught the brunt of the blurry defense and lasted just one out and had his earned run average scorched for five runs. Brayden Ground completed 1 2/3 innings and allowed a single run before Conant pitched the same duration and struck out three to leave way for Gabriel.
Adams Central’s defense did eventually redeem itself with a double play in the bottom of the ninth following a leadoff single by the Cats.
“Sam (Dierks) made a big play to get us out late,” McCarter said.
After two more singles, Gabriel induced a fly out.
McCarter said he didn’t mind the extra innings, considering the Patriots have a few less games than their opponents anyway and they had a week of cancellations before Tuesday.
“A few extra ABs because of it,” he said. “We look at the positives.”
Conant, Collins, and Jaxen Gangwish each knocked two hits. Peshek drove in three runs and Conant scored three runs.
Ashton Meinecke led St. Paul/Palmer with three hits.
The Patriots open the postseason in Hickman against South Sioux City at 3 p.m. on Thursday as part of the Class B, District 1 tournament.
AC (9-6)............300 040 003 — 10 10 2
STP/P (3-12).......016 000 000 — 7 11 1
W — Lucus Gabriel. L — Trevor Dugan.
2B — A, Jaxen Gangwish, Nick Conant. S, Ashton Meinecke.
3B — A, Conant.