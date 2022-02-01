It’s no conference championship, but Adams Central will take the 45-36 win it fought for over rival St. Cecilia in Tuesday’s crosstown showdown.
"It feels like that," said AC coach Evan Smith in comparison. "It's a pretty special win."
The Class B No. 9 Patriots (15-3) beat the Hawkettes for the first time since 2009 and for only the third time in the teams’ last 20 meetings a week after falling as the top seed in the Central Conference tournament.
“It just feels so good," AC senior guard Libby Trausch said through a vindicated smile. "After that loss last week, we've responded really well."
Trausch had a big hand in the win, scoring a team-high 15 points on a pair of 3-pointers and seven free throws. She was 6-for-7 at the stripe in the final quarter.
Lauryn Scott powered in 14 points for the Patriots and only missed once on six second-half attempts.
Scott hit three of AC's first four shots out of halftime that helped the Patriots briefly bury the Hawkettes by double digits for the first time this season.
As you'd expect, there were a lot of "firsts" Tuesday night for the Hawkettes (19-1), who most notably suffered their first loss of the season.
"We knew going into this last two weeks, with our conference and the last three games (of the conference tournament), it was going to be really tough," said STC coach Greg Berndt, whose team won the Centennial Conference on Saturday. "Obviously, we're not going to sneak up on anybody, so a loss is what a loss is.
"Sometimes you play a tough schedule (and) you get beat. Tonight we got beat."
AC held the Hawkettes to just 12-for-39 shooting inside Patriot Gymnasium. The Patriots' 1-3-1 zone yielded yet another static offensive night for STC, which has now scored its second- and third-lowest marks of the season consecutively.
"Every team we play seems to have a new wrinkle," Berndt said of the zone. "AC didn't show 1-3-1 once in film. I guess it's tough to adjust when you're ready for something else, but it took us a couple quarters to find our rhythm."
STC scored three points in the first eight minutes on a Shaye Butler trey, yet trailed by only three at halftime after Bailey Kissinger scored eight of the team's nine points in the second frame.
The Bluehawks were fairly unproductive offensively until they moved Kissinger into the high post. That led to a handful of good looks in the fourth quarter, where she tacked on seven points to reach the game-high 18.
"Bailey had some nice plays out of there," Berndt said. "We just wish we could have hit a few more shots in the meantime up until that point."
STC was 6-for-29 before making its first four shots of the fourth.
"We tried to force them to hit some outside shots," said Smith. "They hit some but not a lot. Our defense didn't allow a lot of second chance opportunities.
"Kissinger got into us a little bit and caused us some issues, but I thought our girls responded well."
Adams Central also had trouble finishing, especially considering the number of close-range looks it had on 12 second chances.
The Patriots finished 14-for-40 from the floor with four 3-pointers.
A 9-1 run out of halftime by the home team swung the momentum and set the tone for the second half.
St. Cecilia's comeback effort faltered with a pair of misses on back-to-back possessions in the final 90 seconds when the Patriots' lead was cut to three.
AC made seven straight free throws at one point during the fourth quarter.
STC (19-1)…………3 9 7 17 — 36
AC (15-3)…………6 9 13 17 — 45
St. Cecilia (36)
Erin Sheehy 0-5 0-0 0, Bailey Kissinger 7-15 3-7 18, Shaye Butler 2-9 0-0 6, Tatum Krikac 1-3 3-5 7, Addie Kirkegaard 1-2 0-0 2, Ryann Sabatka 1-4 1-2 3, Addie Demuth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 12-39 8-16 36.
Adams Central (45)
Gracie Weichman 1-2 2-2 4, Brianna Stroh 0-3 2-6 2, Libby Trausch 3-11 7-9 15, Lauryn Scott 6-11 0-0 14, Rachel Goodon 2-4 0-1 4, Kylie Lancaster 0-3 0-0 0, Abby Stroh 0-3 0-0 0, Megyn Scott 2-3 2-2 6, Briley Nienhueser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-40 13-20 45.
Three-point goals: STC 4-18 (Sheehy 0-4, Kissinger 1-3, Butler 2-7, Krikac 1-2, Sabatka 0-1, Demuth 0-1); AC 4-12 (Weichman 0-1, Trausch 2-5, L. Scott 2-4, M. Scott 0-1, Lancaster 0-1). Rebounds: STC 25-6 (Kirkegaard 7); AC 35-12 (Goodon 8). Turnovers: STC 14; AC 14.