SEWARD — Seward’s Drew Covalt hit an off-balance, fadeaway 3-pointer from 27-feet with 2.7 seconds left Friday night to hand Adams Central yet another close loss this season.
Covalt came off a screen and had a hand in his face, yet splashed a game-winner through the twine to cap a come-from-behind effort.
He finished with a game-high 18 points after scoring 15 against Adams Central a week ago in the Central Conference tournament.
“Drew Covalt is a phenomenal player,” AC coach Zac Foster told KHAS’ Mike Will before Friday’s game. “There’s a reason why for three years now he’s a first team all-conference, all-state kid. A phenomenal shooter, probably one of the best in Class B and in the whole state.
“The kind of kid who can shoot it from 30-feet, coming off down screens, step-backs, fadeaways. That’s where you have to start, trying to control him.”
Friday’s game was a vast contrast to that Seward victory.
The Class B Bluejays (10-9) trailed most of the night, by no more than a possession or two, and were forced to rally in the fourth quarter.
Adams Central (9-10) committed a couple of crucial turnovers late in Friday’s contest that gave Seward extra chances, including its final with 25 seconds left.
Out of a timeout at 15 seconds, the Bluejays got the ball to their shooter and he converted in clutch time.
Seward was in the bonus early in the fourth quarter but failed to capitalize on its 1-and-1 chances. The Patriots weren’t able to extend their advantage after leading by six with 3 minutes left.
Covalt hit four 3-pointers on the night and was the only Seward scorer in double figures.
Jayden Teichmeier and Dylan Janzen countered for Adams Central with 13 points apiece. Janzen hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth to put the Patriots back in front after Seward slipped ahead going into the final quarter.
In their first matchup, Seward led 21-2 before the Patriots made a field goal from the floor midway through the second quarter.
“After that we played pretty well,” said Foster. “We got it down to 9 or 10 in the fourth quarter, but that makes it really difficult against a team who is talented and plays good defense, when you put yourself in a 20-point hole to start the game.”
Foster hoped for a better offensive start in the rematch and he got it. The Patriots scored 14 points in the first eight minutes and held a halftime lead.
But the game ended as AC’s fourth one-score loss of the season. The Patriots fell 44-42 on Tuesday in an emotional crosstown showdown at St. Cecilia.
“We still have a lot to play for,” Foster said. “If we can get on a run here to finish the season, we have a good opportunity to host subdistricts and against teams that we feel like we can compete with.”
Girls: Adams Central 49, Seward 38
The Class C-1 No. 3 Patriots capped a four-game-in-six-days span by gutting out a 49-38 win over Seward Friday.
Lauryn Scott led AC (20-1) to the finish line before a five-day break with her game-high 15 points. Kylie Lancaster added 10 and Megyn Scott eight.
Rachel Goodon was held to just six points, only one field goal.
“Our girls were pretty tired tonight,” said AC coach Evan Smith. “But we found a way to get to the ‘W,’ made it happen on the free throw line which needed to be done. They were pretty physical with us.”
Adams Central finished 18-of-25 on charity shots. Goodon made all four of hers. Gracie Weichman was 5-for-6.
“It was one of those nights where if Rachel’s not getting her buckets, other people will step in and I thought we were just sharing the ball,” Smith said.
The Patriots finish the regular season next Thursday at Lexington.