KEARNEY — The Adams Central track and field team got its season started on Friday, competing in the University of Nebraska-Kearney indoor invite.
AC’s Mari Conant ran the 200-meter dash in 27.23 seconds to place second, while she was also fourth in the 55-meter dash, with a time of 7.67 seconds. Conant was also third in the long jump, leaping for a distance of 16 feet, 4 inches.
Hannah Gengenbach earned a bronze medal after clearing 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump. Taylin Schernikau was third in the shot put (35-6), and Claire Hemberger (103-2) was fifth in the discus.
On the boys side, Luke Bonifas won gold in the mile race, taking the top spot with a time of 4 minutes, 35.28 seconds. Grant Trausch placed second in the 200 with a time of 24.20, and Zach Fleischer (8.97) was fifth in the 55 hurdles.
Breck Samuelson earned silver in the high jump, clearing 5-10. Nate Kerr placed third in the triple jump (41-4 1/2). The Patriots were fourth in the 1,600 relay (3:53.31), while the 3,200 relay team was sixth (10:08.14).