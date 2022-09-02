No. 7 Adams Central 30, Holdrege 7
HOLDREGE — Adams Central’s complement of running backs helped the Patriots improve to 2-0 Friday night on the road.
Hyatt Collins ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns while Nick Conant scored once and rushed fo 59 yards for Class C-1’s No.7-rated team.
The two essentially flip-flopped performances from a week ago where against Minden Conant, the smaller, shiftier back, racked up the larger chunk of yards and found the end zone while Collins, the power back, was limited in production.
“We kind of challenged Hyatt a little bit,” said AC coach Shawn Mulligan. “He was not happy with his performance Week 1 against Minden. Minden did a good job and they had a good game, but this game he just ran harder.
“The line did a good job of creating some seams so we could get Hyatt past that first level and into some linebackers and some secondary, which makes it very difficult for them to stop.”
On Friday, Mulligan put both of them on the field at the same time at times, instead of interchanging them.
“Our numbers weren’t gaudy as far as the number of yards we got, but offensively we were very efficient tonight.”
Quarterback Sam Dierks completed 8-of-14 passes for 137 yards. Conant caught a pair of passes for 62 yards while Jayden Teichmeier had three hauls for 54 yards.
The Patriots struck first but led only 9-7 at half.
“I’d like to tell you there was some major motivational speech,” Mulligan said with a laugh, “but I would just say that we executed better in the second half. We changed a little but on our blocking scheme and called some plays we hadn’t in the first half. We made the defense pay attention to both Nick and Hyatt. Same did a nice job throwing the ball and keeping them off balance.”
Holdrege scored it only touchdown in the second period. The Patriots held the Dusters’ run game in check, especially Jackson Hinrichs, who had 258 yards on the ground in a Week 1 win over Sidney.
AC capped Hinrichs to 15 yards on 12 rushes.
“We were over-aggressive on their one touchdown, but we felt we just needed to keep playing our defense,” Mulligan said. “When Hinrichs goes for (283) one week and comes back and goes for 15, we must have done a pretty good job.”
C-2 No. 6 St. Cecilia 35, Amherst 0
AMHERST — The Bluehawks (2-0) scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to put away the Broncos, who are back up in 11-man football after a long stint in eight-man.
Amherst dropped to 0-2 on the season.
No stats were available before press time, but STC coach Clint Head spoke with the Tribune following the victory:
“We didn’t come out as well as we wanted to with the kind of energy we wanted to play with. Amherst has some good athletes and kids who play hard.
“Cooper Butler was fantastic tonight catching the football. He had two touchdowns and his (score) on a slant in the second half really put a dagger in the game. He broke two tackles on it and took off. He was good on both sides.
“I thought our line kind of took over in the second half. It helped out a lot. We ran the ball a lot better and really got after people, just moving guys backwards.
“We had some different linebackers playing tonight. (Amherst is) dangerous. They had a couple big runs where we lost contain on the option, but we really shut down the running game and I know they like to run the football. The stats might not show it but I thought overall we did a good job containing and shutting down the run game.”