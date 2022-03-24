The offense came in bunches. So did the strikeouts for Adams Central’s pitching staff Thursday in the team’s postponed season opener.
The Patriots’ 13-0 win in five innings over the St. Paul/Palmer co-op came at the cost of playing at Smith Complex instead of Duncan Field, but it was worth the wait.
“We want to play on Duncan, but if the weather is going to be like this, I don’t care where we play,” said Adams Central coach Travis McCarter, whose team won its second straight season starter.
If his team plays like it did Thursday, McCarter won’t care where, either.
The Patriots made no errors on the natural surface, had two pitchers combine to fan 11 Cats and rolled out a lineup that put the ball in play.
McCarter said the stresses of setting what he felt was the right batting order weighed on him all week.
“I was so set on one guy being in a certain spot in the lineup and once I realized he didn’t have to be in that spot... then everything fell into place,” McCarter said.
That spot was lead off. The player was Kayleb Saurer, who finished 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs batted in.
“He sees the ball a lot as a catcher and he’d been swinging it well,” McCarter said. “He started the game off for us, honestly”
The first 10 AC hitters reached base on St. Paul/Palmer starter Gunner Reimers, beginning with Saurer’s five-pitch walk.
Reimers, who took the loss, recorded just one out and was charged with seven runs on five hits.
Highlights in the seven-run first frame included Nick Conant slapping an RBI triple from the four spot and Saurer ripping a two-run single in his second at-bat of the frame.
Conant finished 3-for-3, a home run shy of the cycle.
Ike Meyer, the team’s lone senior, had an RBI single in the first and run-scoring triple in the second while batting in the eighth spot.
“Our guys had good approaches at the plate,” McCarter said. “We had three hits to right-center, which you don’t see at the high school level often.”
On the bump, Creighton Jacobitz struck out nine St. Paul/Palmer hitters in his four innings.
Jacobitz sat down the first 11 hitters he faced and was perfect until Reimers surprised him with a bunt down the third base line.
That play perturbed Jacobitz, who proceeded to load the bases with consecutive walks.
The sequence prompted a visit from McCarter, who said there was no particular message.
“I just wanted to give the kid a break,” the coach said. “Just restart the engine a little bit.”
Jacobitz responded positively by retiring the side with his final K of the night.
The junior vouched to finish the rout, but McCarter said he had exceeded his pitch count necessary to do so.
Plus, the coach wanted his ace, who threw 54 pitches, to be fresh for preseason No. 1 Norris on Tuesday.
“I didn’t want him above 60 today,” McCarter said.
Reliever Drew Goracke walked the first three hitters he faced in the fifth, but induced a fly out before ending the game with back-to-back swinging strikeouts on breaking balls.
SPP (0-3)...........000 00x x — 0 1 5
AC (1-0)..........742 0xx x — 13 9 0
W: Creighton Jacobitz. L: Gunner Reimers.
2B: AC, Nick Conant.
3B: AC, Conant, Ike Meyer.