YORK — Adams Central’s hopes of winning a top five matchup fell to floor with a bump, slide and roll.
Freed by a screen on a sideline inbounds play with 5.8 seconds to play, freshman Briley Nienhueser won a joust with York’s Masa Scheierman — who’s much taller — to catch the pass.
But a slight contact from the Dukes’ 6-foot-1 senior and the laws of physics sent Nienhueser and the ball to the floor.
The clock might as well have run out then. The orange globe jogged to the far sideline with no one there to retrieve it.
The officiating crew rang 2.6 seconds back on the board, but it only further separated the teams ranked third and fifth in the latest ratings.
York’s last free throw grew the final margin to four points, a 33-29 victory for the No. 3 Dukes in the Duke Dome Tuesday night.
Adams Central, which led 13-10 at halftime following a stout defensive effort that held York to 4-for-18 from the floor, slumped through the third quarter. The Patriots plagued themselves with turnovers — six in the third period alone — and mustered only three points to the Dukes’ 14.
“I think we played really good defense in that first half,” said AC coach Evan Smith. “But the third quarter really got away from us. They started getting some second chance opportunities that limited our ability to get out and run.
“They dialed up their pressure and we kind of figured they were going to come after us a little bit and they did. I don’t think we matched that intensity early in that third quarter, which caused us some problems.”
York broke through with an 8-0 run to start the half. KiKi Portwine capped it with her second 3-pointer of the night. Then, 6-foot-2 center Anna Briggs, a transfer from Kansas, chipped in six points after a muted first half thanks to defense by the Stroh sisters, Abby and Brianna.
“They did a nice job just pushing her out of the paint and sitting on her left hand,” Smith said. “She’s a good shooter and they did a good job forcing tough shots and making things tough on her.”
Destiny Shepherd led the Dukes with nine points. Briggs added eight points to go with her eight rebounds.
Libby Trausch paced AC with 10 points; six came in the fourth quarter when the senior took initiative.
Freshman Gracie Weichman put AC — which trailed by as many as eight — back within two on her lone 3-pointer with 1:25 left.
But York’s Mattie Pohl iced the game by going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.
AC (6-1)....................5 8 3 13 — 29
York (7-0).................7 3 14 9 — 33
Adams Central (29)
Gracie Weichman 1-2 0-0 3, Brianna Stroh 1-8 2-4 4, Libby Trausch 5-12 0-0 10, Lauryn Scott 1-4 0-0 2, Rachel Goodon 1-7 1-2 3, Abby Stroh 2-2 2-2 6, Megyn Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Briley Nienhueser 0-2 0-0 0, Kylie Lancaster 0-2 1-2 1. Totals: 11-39 6-10 29.
York (33)
Masa Scheierman 1-2 0-3 2, KiKi Portwine 2-4 0-1 6, Destiny Shepherd 3-13 1-2 9, Anna Briggs 4-9 0-0 8, Mattie Pohl 0-4 4-4 4, Rylyn Cast 1-3 0-0 2, Josie Loosvelt 0-2 0-0 0, Mia Burke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-38 5-10 33.
Three-point goals: AC 1-10 (Wiechman 1-2, Trausch 0-2, L. Scott 0-2, Nienhueser 0-2, Lancaster 0-2); Y 4-13 (Portwine 2-3, Shepherd 2-6, Cast 0-1, Loosvelt 0-1, Burke 0-1). Rebounds: AC 30 (L. Scott 7); Y 28 (Briggs 8). Turnovers: AC 19; Y 15.
Boys: York 45, Adams Central 40
YORK — Paul Fago scored 17 points and Jayden Teichmeier added 10 points to the mix for Adams Central, but the Patriots fell to York 45-40 on Tuesday.
The Dukes overcame a four-point halftime deficit, outscoring the Patriots 30-21 across the final 16 minutes.
Jacob Eckhardt added eight points, Dylan Janzen three, and Sam Dierks two for the Patriots, who slipped to 2-6 on the season.
York improved to 3-3 on the back of Garrett Ivey, who finished with 16 points for the Dukes. Austin Phinney added 12 points.
AC (2-6)...............6 13 7 14 — 40
York (3-3)............11 4 14 16 — 45