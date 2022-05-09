HICKMAN — Adams Central went toe-to-toe with powerful Norris in the final of the Class B, District 1 tournament on Monday, but the Patriots couldn’t pull the upset to reach the state tournament for the first time in program history.
The Titans (22-6), rather, advanced to their 11th straight state baseball tournament with a 5-2 victory at Hickman Park.
The Patriots (13-8), who reached the school’s first district title game with a win over Lincoln Christian on Saturday, surprised the Titans with an early 2-0 advantage.
Hyatt Collins’ two-run single scored Nick Conant and Joe Peshek in the top of the second inning.
The shut out ended in the bottom half when Norris’ Carson Baker scored on Emry Burnley’s sacrifice fly.
Then, the thoughts of keeping the Titans out of the state tournament ended in the home half of the third.
Florida State pledge Kale Fountain slugged a three-run bomb to left field to put Norris up 4-2.
B3: Kale Fountain goes yard once again. This time a three-run shot to give Norris a 4-2 lead. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/8hDT5Hz2b8— Nick Whyman (@NickWhyman) May 9, 2022
Teammate Landon Meyer followed with a solo shot to reach the final tally.
Both hits — and all five runs — were against Conant, who lasted 3 1/3 innings for the Patriots. He struck out two and walked five.
Lucus Gabriel relieved Conant after the home runs, throwing the final 2 2/3 and striking out two.
The Norris pitching staff kept AC quiet after its two-run second.
Colton Wahlstrom earned the win after completing five innings and fanning three Patriots. Both runs he surrendered were unearned due to a Norris error.
Fountain, who earned the save and struck out the side in the seventh, had three of Norris’ five hits.
Collins had two of AC’s six knocks. Jaxen Gangwish looped a double for his only hit. Jayden Teichmeier, Gabriel and Conant had singles.
AC (13-8)...........020 000 0 — 2 6 1
NOR (22-6)........014 000 X — 5 5 1
W — Colton Wahlstrom. L — Nick Conant. S — Kale Fountain.
2B — A, Jaxen Gangwish. N, Carson Baker.
HR — N, Landon Meyer, Kale Fountain.