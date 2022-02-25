It wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies, and ribbons and streamers, but Adams Central’s 61-34 district final win Friday night was as much of the brand of easy a team can get this time of year.
The Class B No. 5 Patriots (22-3), who were a little banged up to begin the postseason, will take it. They started fast and held steady while Platteview shot itself into a crater it couldn’t climb out of.
The Trojans (16-11) opened the B-4 final 3-for-29 from the floor and with nine points in the first 16 minutes. AC had 34 points by halftime, one bucket shy of shooting 50%.
“We knew it needed to be a quick start,” said AC coach Evan Smith. “They’re a really good 3-point shooting team, and we thought if we could get them to shoot some tough shots and get some easy transition buckets that was a big part of that.
“We just got firing on all cylinders early and it was huge.”
The Patriots had their way with the Trojans inside the 3-point arc. They drove the ball to the rim with purpose and finished with poise.
AC attempted just six 3s in the first half; it was 14-for-26 on two-pointers in that span.
Libby Trausch had the Patriots’ only 3-pointer until Kadi Kimberly splashed consecutive triples late in the fourth.
Trausch finished with the game-high 18 points, five shy of 1,000 for her career. She was the last starter removed in an effort for her to reach that mark, but it didn’t surface.
That’s OK, though, she said.
“I love Pinnacle Bank Arena,” Trausch said through a smile of one of the state tournament sites. “Hopefully, I can get it done there.”
The Patriots, state qualifiers in 2019 and third-place finishers in 2020, will get that chance when the 2022 tournament opens March 7 — a week later than usual because of Nebraska’s hosting the Big Ten wrestling championships March 5-6.
AC was pushing for a Tuesday district final to get healthier following its B-6 subdistrict title, but it’ll take a Friday night of celebration.
“You can kind of look at it two ways,” Smith said. “It’s nice to have some time off but it was also nice to ride some of that momentum from Wednesday night’s win.”
Eleven different Patriots scored Friday. Rachel Goodon tallied nine points and 10 rebounds, which tied Megyn Scott’s effort on the boards. Scott and her older sister, Lauryn, each contributed six points.
Platteview’s first 3-pointer fell in after the game’s first two minutes expired, but the Trojans didn’t hit again from that range until 20 seconds remained in the third period.
They finished 3-of-32 from behind the arc. Freshman Lilly Stobbe had two of them and tied teammate Emily Wiebelhaus with 12 points.
“We needed to stop two shooters,” said Trausch, “and I thought we did a good job of contesting the 3 and not giving them any open looks.”
Smith, who earned his 100th victory coaching AC on Monday, has guided the Patriots to three tournaments in the last four years.
“I think anything that we’ve done has been a process,” he said. “These kids have bought in to what we do and have played so well together... It’s a pretty special group. These seniors, they know how to win and I’m just proud of that.”
Platteview (16-11).5 4 13 12 — 34
AC (22-3)............16 18 12 15 — 61
Platteview (34)
Lilly Stobbe 3-18 4-6 12, Katelyn Gillen 0-1 0-0 0, Emily Wiebelhaus 4-14 4-6 12, Baylee Tex 1-9 3-4 6, Kate Roseland 2-7 0-3 4, Hannah Tagel 0-0 0-0 0, Cassie Coenen 0-2 0-0 0, Chloe Wilen 0-0 0-0 0, Avery Dill 0-1 0-0 0, Jose’Phene Cottrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-52 11-19 34.
Adams Central (61)
Gracie Weichman 1-3 2-2 4, Brianna Stroh 1-2 0-2 2, Libby Trausch 6-17 5-6 18, Lauryn Scott 3-4 0-0 6, Rachel Goodon 3-5 3-4 9, Megyn Scott 3-9 0-0 6, Abby Stroh 1-1 0-0 2, Briley Nienhueser 1-7 0-0 2, Kylie Lancaster 1-1 2-2 4, Kadi Kiimberly 2-4 0-0 6, Sadie Loehr 0-0 0-0 0, Irelyn Samuelson 1-2 0-0 2, Corinne Choyeski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-55 12-16 61.
Three-point goals: P 3-32 (Stobbe 2-12, Gillen 0-1, Wiebelhaus 0-5, Tex 1-9, Roseland 0-2, Coenen 0-2, Dill 0-1); AC 3-13 (Weichman 0-1, Trausch 1-6, Nienhueser 0-3, Kimberly 2-2, Samuelson 0-1). Rebounds: P 29-12 (Wiebelhauus 6); AC 47-16 (Goodon, M. Scott 10). Turnovers: P 13; AC 15. Technical fouls: AC, L. Scott.