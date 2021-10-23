Adams Central will be getting ready for the state football playoffs after knocking off Fillmore Central 42-13 Friday.
But for Fillmore Central (2-7), its season came to an end. All the Panthers can do now is break out the basketballs and lay down the wrestling mats. Winter sports practices officially start Nov. 15.
The Patriots (6-3) will know this morning who their playoff opponent will be and where the Class C-1 first round playoff contest will be played. Class C-1 playoffs start this coming Friday.
Just who AC’s playoff opponent will be did not concern Patriots’ coach Shawn Mulligan right after Friday’s home victory. He said he was just happy that his team can continue playing football.
“We will play whoever it is. We get the opportunity to play another week,” Mulligan said.
Patriot running back Hyatt Collins closed with more than 1,000 rushing yards for the season. He ran like a man possessed throughout the game.
Collins accounted for two rushing touchdowns, including a game-high 70-yard scamper, followed by a 13-yard TD trot.
The Patriots featured Collins in their first ball possession that ended with a two-yard touchdown plunge by Cody Gerloff, who also ran in the two-point conversion.
Mulligan had some good things to say about Collins, his star junior halfback.
“His vision is very good. You can see it. When he gets in the open field he glides really well,” Mulligan said. “He can be a very physical runner. He gives us another dimension. We are a better football team with him on the field.”
AC scored all five times it had the football in the first half and carried a 36-0 lead into halftime. The entire second half was played with a running clock.
Two sustained scoring drives and three other quick touchdowns paced the Patriots in the opening half.
Even though Fillmore Central didn’t score until late in the game, the Panthers kept the Patriot defense off balance at times. The Panthers frequently found success on the ground and in the air.
FC penetrated AC territory three times in the first half. Fillmore Central finally reached pay dirt in the fourth quarter with back-to-back touchdowns.
“At times we did some pretty good things,” said FC coach Gabe Eberhardt. “But then a big play would happen, or a couple of big chunks in a row. We couldn’t keep up with those plays.”
One of those plays came from the Patriot passing game. Nick Conant hauled down a 53-yard TD strike from Jacob Eckhardt and improved AC’s lead to 14-0 in the first quarter.
Eckhardt recorded another touchdown pass, this one to Elijah Mulligan covering 14 yards.
The Panthers scored the game’s final two touchdowns. Luke Kimbraugh tallied the first one with a 13-yard scamper. Teammate Noah Monroe crossed the goal line with a two-yard run in the game’s closing minute.
One of the more exciting plays of the game saw the Patriots score on defense. Drew Bonifas scooped up an FC fumble and raced 20 yards untouched into the end zone. That gave AC a 22-0 advantage early in the second quarter.
Eberhardt was quick to praise Adam Central after the game.
“They are the district champs for a reason,” Eberhardt said. “When you play a team like Adams Central, they are to get ready for. They are a very solid ball club. They’ve had a lot of success with their program, and they do all those little things that we are trying to have our kids do.”
FC (2-7) 0 0 0 13 — 13
AC (6-3) 14 22 6 0 — 42
AC — Cody Gerloff 2 run (Gerloff run)
AC — Nick Conant 53 pass from Jacob Eckhardt (kick fail)
AC — Drew Bonifas 20 fumble return (Hyatt Collins run)
AC — Collins 70 run (pass fail)
AC — Elijah Mulligan 14 pass from Eckhardt (Collins pass from Sam Dierks)
AC — Collins 13 run (run fail)
FC — Luke Kimbraugh 13 run (Isaiah Lauby kick)
FC — Noah Monroe 2 run (pass fail)