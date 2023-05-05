Wayne tallied only one run Friday. But that’s all the Blue Devils needed to top Adams Central 1-0 in the District C-6 baseball title game.
With the win, Wayne earned a spot in the state tournament. It’s unlikely Adams Central earns a wildcard berth, falling in a district championship for the second straight season.
The Blue Devils scored what would become the game-winner in the fifth inning. The run resulted from an RBI single after the leadoff batter walked and took second on a bunt.
“It kind of played out how I thought it would. One little dinky hit here or there scored the winning run. I knew it was going to be a tight ball game,” said Adams Central coach Travis McCarter.
AC missed out on scoring chances in the first and sixth frames.
The first frame witnessed singles from Nick Conant and Jayden Teichmeier. Both reached scoring position. But Wayne’s defense tightened and ended the threat.
In the sixth, Conant, Teichmeier and Joe Peshek reached base. But to no avail. Wayne held on tightly to its 1-0 edge.
Wayne pitcher Brooks Kneifle outgunned AC hurler Creighton Jacobitz in one of the tightest games of the season for both squads.
Kneifle, a Kansas State baseball scholarship recruit, struck out 10 batters. He gave up five hits, none for extra bases.
Jacobitz stayed effective the whole way. Wayne mustered only three hits against AC’s senior lefty. Jacobitz fanned five.
“I couldn’t be prouder of Creighton’s efforts. He’s come a long way as a pitcher. He did a great job. The guys behind him stayed with him,” McCarter said.
The seven-inning game took just an hour and half to complete. Good pitching and clean defense made the contest end so quickly. Neither team made an error.
Conant and Teicheier each closed with two hits. Hyatt Collins and Kaleb Wahlmeier slapped a single apiece.
Wayne touched Jacobitz for a hit in the fifth inning, then two more singles in the sixth stanza.
Baserunners were few and far between. Seven Patriots got on base. Eight Blue Devils reached base safely. Wayne didn’t get a hit until the fifth inning. AC went hitless in innings two through five.
“Offensively, it was tough. That kid (Jacobitz) was really good today,” said Wayne coach Adam Hoffman. “We knew he was going to be tough. We had to scratch and claw to get a run any way we could.
“We are really proud of Brooks. He was a bulldog today. We knew that they were going to be a good hitting team. They were going to put pressure on us. We were going to have to make some plays and make some pitches.”
Wayne (14-7)....000 010 0 — 1 3 0
AC (11-6)...........000 000 0 — 0 6 0
W — Brooks Kneifl. L — Creighton Jacobitz.