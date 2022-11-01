Adams Central is in all too familiar territory as it enters the state volleyball tournament for the third year in a row.
Next to the Patriots’ name is a big ol’ number eight.
Not that seeding means everything, especially in Class C-1 this season. There are plenty of talented, deep teams.
But the absence of Lincoln Lutheran — which is undefeated at 37-0 and the favorite to win Class C-2 — leaves a championship trophy for the taking.
Those Warriors won C-1 titles in 2019 and ‘21. They were runner-up in 2018 and fourth in ‘20.
It’s a dynasty no one wants a part of right now. They beat Kearney Catholic, last year’s top seed and this season’s No. 6, in four sets in the title match.
Adams Central, though, didn’t have Class C-1 to worry about a season ago. The Patriots were up for a year in Class B matching up with No. 1 Norris, the eventual runner-up.
The year before that, AC had a short-lived tourney experience in its first trip to Lincoln in 32 years. The Patriots were swept by eventual champion Wahoo.
“We have a group of seniors who were sophomores that first year we made it and obviously never played in a state volleyball tournament before,” said fourth-year coach Libby Lollman. “That first year was a big experience just because we got down there. You lose to Wahoo first round, who ends up winning it all, then you face a Norris, who has multiple Division I players.
“We’ve been the No. 8-seed all three years, but I like our matchup this year and don’t feel like we’re a true eight seed. I think there’s just a little bit of a difference this year. Our kids are going in expecting to win. They’ve been there, they’ve done it and now they’re ready for that next step, which is trying to get that win down there.”
If the Patriots (24-9) are to take that next step, it’ll come at the expense of No. 1 North Bend Central (30-1), their first-round opponent at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The teams are plenty familiar on the hardwood — playing in the 2020 C-1 state basketball semifinals — but not so much on the Taraflex.
Of teams in the C-1 field, the Tigers are one of two (Douglas County West being the other) that AC doesn’t have an in-depth scouting report on.
NBC, currently fabled for its three straight C-1 girls basketball titles, is making its mark in volleyball this season.
The Tigers are doing it with largely the same cast, including 6-foot senior Kaitlyn Emanuel, who has 320 kills; 5-10 junior Josie Cleveringa, who leads the team with 406 kills; and 5-7 sophomore Lindsay Emanuel (171 kills).
“I like our matchup,” Lollman said. “We’ve played some teams with some really big middles and big hitters, so our kids definitely aren’t going to shy away from that.”
The Patriots have been strong with their block and in serve-and-pass as of late, Lollman said. Practices after their five-set subdistrict loss to Grand Island Central Catholic solidified those aspects.
Both will be key in slowing down the Tigers and revving up the AC offense, led by Megyn Scott’s 378 kills and Lauryn Scott’s 266.
“We need to serve and pass,” Lollman said. “It seems like such a simple part of the game... but it’s going to be such a priority against this team, who has such big hitters, that we’re taking them out of what they do well and making them uncomfortable. They’re very good in system.”
Like every team, the Patriots struggle when out of system. Getting a good first pass to setter Gabby Feeney, who has 859 assists on the season, will determine how the offense runs.
“We’ve talked a lot about that this week,” Lollman said.
AC won’t be the only team from central Nebraska on Wednesday vying for a spot in Friday’s semifinals.
Four others in the C-1 field are representing the region: No. 2 Minden, No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic, No. 5 Gothenburg and No. 6 Kearney Catholic.
“There’s a huge central Nebraska presence,” Lollman said. “If you don’t see them in the season, you see them in club and over the summer. It’s really fun. We talk about how good central Nebraska is in volleyball and St. Paul was even right there, too. Our subdistrict almost had four of the five at state, which we knew could’ve been a possibility.
“I think we’re going into the state tournament knowing these are the kids we see all the time and it’s just going to be who shows up and who does the little things right. I think C-1 is more wide open this year than it has been in a long, long time, which is super exciting because all of the games are going to be a battle.”