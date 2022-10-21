To say that everything went perfectly for Adams Central may be an understatement.
The Patriots scored 40 points in the first quarter of Friday’s regular season finale against Fairbury, and they forced four interceptions in the process. Even if AC didn’t score the rest of the game, it still would have doubled up the Jeffs. Friday’s 60-20 victory over Fairbury helped Adams Central improve to 7-2 before going into the Class C-1 playoffs.
“Someone told me the amount of interceptions we had in the first quarter, and I was like, ‘Oh, wow; that is a lot,’ “ said AC head coach Shawn Mulligan. “I knew we had a decent number of interceptions, I knew we had short fields, and I knew our defense was playing well, but as far as stats go, I was a little oblivious to that; I was just trying to put six points on the board.
“I don’t know what the stats were for the game, but the points were going up fairly quickly early on.”
Fairbury couldn’t muster much offense at all in the opening quarter. The Jeffs tallied just 11 yards of offense in the first quarter, and Adams Central picked off Fairbury quarterback Jax Biehl four times, one of which was returned for a touchdown by AC senior Holden O’Dey.
“We knew (Fairbury) was an aggressive team that liked to throw the ball deep, but we thought on film they really struggled with protection,” Mulligan said. “We’re not a big blitz team...but we changed our philosophy for this particular game. I feel like we blitzed more than half our plays because we saw the pressure we thought we could put on the quarterback.”
Adams Central’s defense held Fairbury to 69 yards rushing and 206 yards through the air — 73 of those coming on two passes.
While the AC defense was stifling the Jeffs’ offense and giving the Patriots short fields to work with, senior Sam Dierks was leading Adams Central to an efficient offensive attack. In the opening period, AC ran just 17 plays and racked up 258 yards, averaging 15.2 yards per play.
“Sam had one of his better games,” the AC coach said. “I think we had a good strategy coming into the game, as far as what we wanted execute with our offense. It seemed like when we did complete a pass it went for quite a few yards, so we didn’t have to do a lot of that early on.”
Dierks tossed first-quarter touchdown passes of 36 and 56 yards, both going to Jayden Teichmeier. Hyatt Collins found the end zone twice on the ground while O’Dey also added his second score of the game.
Adams Central added two more scores — both touchdown pass from Dierks — to build a 54-0 lead over Fairbury in the second quarter. JJ Foster added a touchdown pass to Nick Mousel — his second receiving TD of the game — in the second half, when the clock was continuously running.
“Coming out, we just wanted to build some momentum, we have playoffs coming up,” said Dierks. “We wanted to guarantee a home game. I love these guys, and we just wanted to come out rolling and get ready for the playoffs.”
The Patriots have just two losses on the season — both to 9-0 teams — which means AC should be in line to host its first round of the playoffs.
“For four years this group has been in the playoffs,” Mulligan said. “The expectation is when we take the football field that we’re going to win the football game. That’s how our coaches approach the game and how our players approach the game. We don’t take it for granted.
“At the beginning of the season, if you told me we would be 7-2 I would have taken that in a heartbeat, with the schedule we had. We’re looking forward to hosting a playoff game here in the first round and seeing how we can do.”
Dierks said the Patriots are taking an underdog approach to making a deep run in the playoffs. He said many have doubted the team, but AC wants to prove them wrong. Friday’s game was exactly the way Dierks and the other seniors hoped their final regular season game at home would play out.
“That was probably one of the most fun football games I’ve played in,” he said. “The guys I played with, I love them. We’ve played together for a while now, and that bond lasts forever.”
Fairbury (3-6)..............0 13 0 7 — 20
Adams Central (7-2).....40 14 0 6 — 60
AC — 36 pass from Sam Dierks to Jayden Teichmeier (run failed)
AC — 1 run Hyatt Collins (Kaleb Wahlmeier kick)
AC — 56 pass from Dierks to Teichmeier (Wahlmeier kick)
AC — 40 interception return Holden O’Dey (Wahlmeier kick)
AC — 23 run O’Dey (Wahlmeier kick)
AC — 6 run Collins (kick failed)
AC — 3 pass from Dierks to Nick Mousel (Wahlmeier kick)
AC — 20 pass from Dierks to Wahlmeier (Wahlmeier kick)
F — 35 pass from Jax Biehl to James Olds (Auggie Judd kick)
F — 5 pass from Biehl to Olds (run failed)
AC — 48 pass JJ Foster to Mousel (kick failed)
F — 38 pass from Biehl to Brendon Runge (Judd kick)
Rushing — F, Auggie Judd 13-45, Jax Biehl 1-0, Jackson Martin 2-11, Connor Gerths 1-5, Dalton VanLaningham 1-13; AC, Nick Conant 2-11, Hyatt Collins 3-9, Grant Trausch 1-7, Kaleb Wahlmeier 6-26, Jaron Johnson 4-(minus) 1, JJ Foster 1-(minus) 3.
Passing — F, Biehl 14-39-4 206, James Olds 0-1-0 0, Judd 0-1-0 0; AC, Sam Dierks 12-17-0 232, Jackson Sughroue 0-1-0 0, Foster 1-1-0 48.
Receiving — F, Jackson Martin 6-37, James Olds 3-51, Brendon Runge 2-90, Connor Gerths 2-11, Judd 1-17; AC, Holden O’Dey 3-42, Nick Mousel 3-60, Jayden Teichmeier 2-92, Jack Trausch 2-27, Kaleb Wahlmeier 1-20, Jacob Reichstein 1-5.