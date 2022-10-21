To say that everything went perfectly for Adams Central may be an understatement.

The Patriots scored 40 points in the first quarter of Friday’s regular season finale against Fairbury, and they forced four interceptions in the process. Even if AC didn’t score the rest of the game, it still would have doubled up the Jeffs. Friday’s 60-20 victory over Fairbury helped Adams Central improve to 7-2 before going into the Class C-1 playoffs.

