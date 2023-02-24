Rachel Goodon had a proclamation after scoring a game-high 20 points in Adams Central's win Friday night.
"This time we're going to go all the way to the championship," Goodon said.
The senior is, of course, referring to the state basketball tournament, which AC advanced to for a fourth time in five seasons with a 71-54 win over Syracuse in the Class C-1, District 3 final.
Goodon feels it's about time the Patriots exorcise their semifinal demons and play for gold instead of bronze, like they did her freshman year in 2020. (There is no third-place game in Class B, where AC ended up last season).
Adams Central is off to a good start in accomplishing that goal, with the higher aspiration being a win in the state final.
The third-ranked Patriots are now 3-0 in the postseason. They haven't lost in more than a month — their only set back in this dazzling campaign a one-point loss to Grand Island Central Catholic, which stunted their season-opening win streak at 14 games.
AC, now 24-1, got rolling at the midway point of the first quarter Friday and rode a 50% shooting mark to the finish line in front of their home fans.
A certain comfortability comes with playing in so many big games over the years, coach Evan Smith said afterward.
"I feel like with the experience this group has had both in this game and a lot of other big games throughout the season and the years past, comfort is a really good word that I would use to describe how they felt going into the game," Smith said.
Syracuse was just the same, playing in its fifth consecutive district final. But the Rockets (12-14) left Hastings still with just one state tournament appearance in 37 years (1986).
The visitors couldn't stop a Patriot scoring avalanche that trickled over into the second quarter. The Rockets couldn't recover from it either.
Megyn Scott hit a rare 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer as part of her 19-point night that had the jam-packed gym shaking.
Goodon got going in the second and Kadi Kimberly took control in the third quarter with three of her four bombs in a 12-point night.
"It's too bad we can't have six starters, because she definitely deserves to be," Scott said of Kimberly, who is often makes the first substitution alongside sophomore Briley Nienhueser.
"Kadi has really settled in to that position and she's successful there."
All of it was trouble for Syracuse, which carried a four-game win streak into the district final.
"We did what we needed to do offensively," Smith said.
The Rockets especially struggled in transition and AC feasted. Goodon scored 12 points in the fourth quarter alone, with half on fast-break buckets.
The Patriots forced 20 turnovers on the night, six on steals by Scott.
Kylie Lancaster dished a game-high five assists for AC, which grew its lead to 19 midway through the fourth quarter on a pair of free throws by Gracie Weichman.
Syracuse never folded, but never had the Patriots on their heels.
Jayden Meyer and Katelyn Smith each scored 16 for the Rockets. Kadyn Sisco chipped in 12 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Smith made her final three field goals for a team that finished 18-for-39 from the floor.
"I thought Syracuse did a great job shooting the ball; they shot probably the best they've shot all year long," Coach Smith said. "But our girls stuck to the game plan and just kept chipping away, finding ways to get to the rim and hit some big shots."
The Patriots have made a habit of qualifying for the state tournament. But it's now about more than just reaching the final eight.
It's time to make some noise.
"Each one is just as special as the last one," Smith said of what's soon to be four trips to Lincoln in five years. "Obviously, it's a great thing to get down to Lincoln, but these girls have a goal and it's not just to get there."
Syracuse (12-14).................10 13 9 22 — 54
Adams Central (24-1)..........19 14 14 24 — 71
Syracuse (54)
Kadyn Sisco 4-7 3-6 12, Rylee Seelhoff 0-1 0-0 0, Eva Brammier 0-1 0-0 0, Jayden Meyer 6-14 1-4 16, Katelyn Smith 5-7 6-7 16, Bridget Donovan 2-4 1-3 6, Hailey Kirchhoff 1-1 0-0 2, Ashlynn Vestal 0-2 1-2 1, Kathleen Donovan 0-0 1-2 1, Claire Noerrlinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-39 13-24 54.
Adams Central (71)
Gracie Weichman 1-3 2-2 4, Megyn Scott 7-11 4-4 19, Kylie Lancaster 1-2 1-2 4, Lauryn Scott 2-6 0-2 6, Rachel Goodon 7-12 6-9 20, Kadi Kimberly 4-8 0-0 12, Lynsie Lancaster 0-0 1-2 1, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0 2-2 2, Annie Trausch 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 23-46 17-25 71.
Three-point goals—S 5-10 (Sisco 1-1, Meyer 3-7, B. Donovan 1-1, Vestal 0-1); AC 8-17 (Weichman 0-1, M. Scott 1-2, K. Lancaster 1-2, L. Scott 2-4, Kimberly 4-8). Rebounds—S 31-10 (Sisco 14-5); AC 22-6 (Goodon 8-2). Assists—S 8 (Meyer 4); AC 15 (K. Lancaster 5). Steals—S 5 (B. Donovan 3); AC 15 (M. Scott 6). Turnovers—S 20; AC 10.